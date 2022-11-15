Culpeper Public Schools show good numbers in teacher retention

Culpeper County Public Schools have reported success at teacher retention but there are areas that still need work.

At its fall retreat on Nov. 4, the Culpeper County Public School Board held a presentation which showed the successes and issues that it still faces when it comes to teacher retention.

While the turnover rates of Culpeper County teachers are currently higher than what they had been previous to the coronavirus pandemic, those numbers are reversing. The 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years did show lower numbers of retention when compared to the previous three years.

According to data provided by the school system the 2020-21 school year had a retention rate of 83% with a turnover rate of 17%. The 2021-22 school year showed improvement with an 84% retention rate and a 16% percent turnover rate.

By comparison the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years showed a retention rate of 86% for both years. That would put the turnover rate at 14% both years, which is a lower turnover than the national standard. The 2019-20 school year was even better with an 88% retention rate and a 12% turnover rate.

Those three years were below the national standards of turnover which was set at 16% by the National Center for Education Statistics. While the 2020-21 school year did show a higher turnover rate, Culpeper schools were able to climb back to the national average in the last school year.

Several factors were attributed to the ability of the schools to retain teachers and to begin the climb back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Laura Hoover, Director of Communications for the school system, fewer teachers left their jobs due to economic uncertainty. Many companies did report terminations and furloughs throughout the pandemic leaving fewer options. School also had hiring freezes which also contributed to decisions by teachers to remain.

That didn’t stop everyone, in the 2019-20 school year, Culpeper had 72 teachers decide not to return while nine teachers decided to retire.

Those numbers increased in the 2020-21 school year but dropped again in 2021-22 from 99 resigning and 13 retiring, to 97 resigning and 12 retiring respectively.

In order to stem the tide of teacher turnover, Culpeper has instituted incentives designed to encourage teachers to stay. For example, a one-time teacher retention bonus of $1,000 was paid to teachers who would stay more than one school year. Other school employees also received a $1,000 bonus, which was received on Nov. 11.

The school system also gave out bonuses for attendance. Employees could receive up to $300 for perfect attendance for the school year. Workers would also get incentive pay for getting biometric health screenings. Such screenings could result in a $250 incentive payment if the employee met goals set during the previous screening.

While the data and incentives show progress in retaining teachers there are still areas that need work. Two in particular, the need for counselors and math teachers, are still below retention rates for these subjects. Those rates according to the school’s data are set at 85%.

In the 2020-21 school year the system’s retention rate for counselors was down to 63% from its height the year prior which was 81%. The system’s current retention rate for counselors sits at 74%.

“The SOQ [statement of qualifications] changed for school counselors which required additional counselors [the ratio of required counselors per number of students changed],” says Hoover. “All Virginia school divisions were hiring more school counselors. School counseling has unique licensing requirements which makes these positions more difficult to fill.”

Math teachers are in a similar state with the current rate of retention being 71% which is down from 83% during the 2020-21 school year. Culpeper had a lower rate of math teacher retention in the 2019-20 school year where it sat at 78%. According to Hoover, math classes have historically been a difficult area to staff, especially higher math levels that require higher mathematics coursework.

Those potential hires with higher mathematical skills can often find higher paying jobs in the field of engineering or the financial world.