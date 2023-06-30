Culpeper was recently ranked No. 6 on a list of the “10 Truly Underrated Towns in Virginia that Deserve to be Explored.”

“While popular tourist destinations like Richmond and Williamsburg often steal the spotlight, there are numerous underrated towns in Virginia that are worth exploring,” according to a June 22 story at TheTravel.com, by Ansa Javiad.

Culpeper beat Fredericksburg, technically a city, which came in at No. 7.

In the top spot was Middleburg, situated in the heart of Virginia wine and horse country in Loudon County.

“From the quaint charm of Staunton and the historic allure of Abingdon to the scenic landscapes of Harrisonburg and the cultural vibrancy of Fredericksburg, Virginia is brimming with lesser-known treasures,” according to the list. “Get ready for a journey to unveil these lesser-known places, each with its own unique character and captivating attractions. It's time to step off the beaten path and uncover the true essence of Virginia's hidden gems.”

Rounding out the list are Cape Charles, Floyd, Lexington, Smithfield, Harrisonburg, Abingdon and Staunton.

For here, the listing states, “Culpeper is a historic town in Culpeper County, Virginia. Founded in 1759, the town played a significant role during the American Civil War, with several battles and skirmishes occurring in the surrounding area.

“The town's downtown area features well-preserved 18th- and 19th-century architecture, with the main street lined with boutique shops, restaurants, art galleries and historic landmarks offering a glimpse into its rich past.

"Culpeper is known for its wineries and craft breweries allowing visitors to enjoy wine tastings and tours at various vineyards. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year including the Culpeper Air Fest featuring aerial displays showcasing vintage and modern aircraft,” according to TheTravel.com.

"Popular attractions" listed were the Culpeper History Museum, Lake Pelham, Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg and Rockwater Park, home to the county's only public splash park.

Last year, the Culpeper town council approved changing Lake Pelham, named for a Confederate, to Lake Culpeper. The town is still waiting to install the new signs at Lake Culpeper Adventures, its watercraft rental site next to Ole Country Store & Bakery on U.S. Route 29.