Culpeper Recreation Club holds fourth annual fall festival

With full cooperation from Mother Nature, the Culpeper Recreation Club held its fourth annual fall fest last Saturday.
Free to the public, the event featured hayrides, face painting, games, live music, food and a variety of vendors on the Club’s 27-acre property, located just off Recreation Road, from 10-4 p.m.
Seventy-degree temperatures ensured the festivities went off without a hitch.
“Today was such a beautiful day,” said Christie Sosna, a member of the CRC Board of Directors who is in charge of events. “We couldn’t have asked for better conditions for a fall festival, and those who attended seemed to really enjoy themselves.”
Matt Johnson, of Rixeyville, brought his 8-year-old son Connor to the festival.
“It was a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” he said. “I liked that they had so many different ways for the kids to entertain themselves. My son wasn’t really into getting his face painted, but he enjoyed the hayride and the [toy] axe throw.”
“I came for the music and to see what the vendors had to offer,” Stevensburg resident Molly Christian said. “It was a fun, relaxing day.”
Among the vendors on hand was Bubble Shooters & Novelties, which is based out of Fredericksburg.
“There is nothing like a small-town, family oriented fall festival,” said Keith Armstead, Bubble Shooters & Novelties’ owner. “Culpeper is really a great place to come out and not only get that kind of feel, but to meet a lot of great people as well.”
Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band performed for those in attendance from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“We really wanted to have a bluegrass band here,” Sosna said. “Dark Hollow did a fantastic job and we’re so glad they were a part of the event.”
As culinary options go, Sosna pointed out that the Club has typically grilled its own food at past festivals, but opted to use the tandem services of Salsa Street Grill and Kona Ice to satiate the crowd this year.
“We’re very thankful for all of the vendors that took time out of their weekend to come out and make our event that much better,” she added.
Not all the tables were vendors, however. The CRC’s very own youth swim team, the Barnstormers, set up shop in an effort to drive awareness surrounding the features and benefits of joining their squad.
“We’re a small team, but we’ve been able to gain a lot of attention over the past few years,” Barnstormers coach Katie Shafer said. “We compete against Fauquier Swim Club, Fauquier Springs Country Club, Chestnut Springs [Fauquier] Swim Club and Orange Swim Club, and registration for our 2022 season is now open.
“Being in the water is great exercise and it gives the kids something to do over the summer,” Shafer continued. “And we teach them all four strokes.”
In addition to the Barnstormers’ table, there was also a membership table for those interested in joining the Club.
“Our initiation fee is lower in October than it is at any point throughout the year,” said Sosna, pointing out the $25 price point for individuals, couples, families and seniors. “This really is the best time to come out, see what we have to offer and get on board.”