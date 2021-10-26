Culpeper Recreation Club holds fourth annual fall festival

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is nothing like a small-town, family oriented fall festival,” said Keith Armstead, Bubble Shooters & Novelties’ owner. “Culpeper is really a great place to come out and not only get that kind of feel, but to meet a lot of great people as well.”

Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band performed for those in attendance from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We really wanted to have a bluegrass band here,” Sosna said. “Dark Hollow did a fantastic job and we’re so glad they were a part of the event.”

As culinary options go, Sosna pointed out that the Club has typically grilled its own food at past festivals, but opted to use the tandem services of Salsa Street Grill and Kona Ice to satiate the crowd this year.

“We’re very thankful for all of the vendors that took time out of their weekend to come out and make our event that much better,” she added.

Not all the tables were vendors, however. The CRC’s very own youth swim team, the Barnstormers, set up shop in an effort to drive awareness surrounding the features and benefits of joining their squad.