Culpeper Regal Cinemas reopens with limited showings, COVID-19 precautions in place

After closing all of its theaters indefinitely on March 17, Regal decided earlier this summer to begin reopening them in phases based on state and local coronavirus guidelines. Locations were originally slated to start reopening on July 10, but that date was pushed back to July 31 and then, ultimately, late August out of an abundance of caution.

Some of Regal’s cinemas, such as its Fredericksburg location, reopened as early as Aug. 21. Others have yet to unlock their doors.

In order to protect its guests and employees, Regal has changed the way it operates during the pandemic.

From the moment patrons arrive at the building, they’ll begin to notice some distinct differences in how things work now as opposed to the status quo of six months ago. The most immediate of those is signage posted on the front door that warns customers they must wear a face covering at all times while inside.

Once inside, distinct floor signage placed 6 feet apart and installed everywhere from the lobby to the concession lines and the auditoriums reminds people to adhere to social distancing protocols.