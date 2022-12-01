Culpeper Renaissance launches downtown gift card program

Culpeper Renaissance has announced a new shop local program for the holiday season, the Culpeper Downtown Gift Card.

The gift card will be accepted by more than 30 downtown businesses and can be redeemed either in-store or online.

“We at CRI are very excited to be able to offer this new Culpeper Downtown Gift Card as another way to make your holiday shipping easier. You can use your gift cards throughout the season and thereafter,” Glen Hoffherr, CRI Board President, stated in a press release.

The downtown gift cards are available in any amount between $20 to $500 and have options available for bulk buying. The gift cards are processed as a credit card payment on a merchant’s credit card machine, making for an easy shopping experience.

The card will be viable through the holiday season and beyond.

CRI has launched this program with the aim of bringing more money and attention to Culpeper downtown independent small businesses.

“The Holidays are right around the corner and what better way to not only buy a gift for a loved one, but also support small businesses. The Culpeper Downtown Gift Card will give people the gift of choice,” CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said in the release. “They only have to buy one gift card and it will work at over 30 downtown locations, rather than having to pick and choose. It’s an easy way to support local businesses, and it allows businesses to gain new customers.”

The Culpeper Downtown Gift Card can be purchased online at giverrang.com/gift-card/culpeper-downtown-va. The website also provides a listing of the participating Culpeper Downtown businesses along with business contact information, a map with pin locations and an easy online order form.

For more information about Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., visit culpeperdowntown.com.