Culpeper Republicans finalize endorsements

The Culpeper County Republican Committee voted at its recent monthly meeting on its final candidate endorsements in the upcoming General Election.

They are Terese Matricardi for School Board Salem District; Missy Norris White for Culpeper County Treasurer and Jon Russell for Culpeper Town Council.

The candidates join the Republican slate of candidate already nominated by the local party. They are State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, 28th District; Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, 62nd District; Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, 61st District; Tom Underwood for Culpeper County Board of Supervisors-Salem District; Russ Rabb for Culpeper County Commonwealth Attorney and Joseph “Joe” Watson for Culpeper County Sheriff.

— Culpeper Star-Exponent