Culpeper Republicans to host six primary candidates; Democrats say Virginia GOP 'in disarray'

The Culpeper County Republican Committee on Friday announced a series of public events allowing voters to get to know six candidates running in the party’s 7th Congressional District primary on June 21.

Meanwhile, national Democrats are criticizing Virginia Republicans, saying there is still no clear front-runner to run in the November contest against U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

In the town of Culpeper, a breakfast with the 7th District candidates will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Pepper’s Grill at 791 Madison Road.

Constituents are invited to meet and greet the half-dozen contenders seeking the nomination in the primary to run against the two-term congresswoman, a Democrat from Henrico County.

A flyer for the breakfast lists all six GOP candidates: Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia, Bryce Reeves, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch and Yesli Vega.

The Culpeper County Republican Committee has also announced Candidates & Coffee meet and greets at its headquarters, 402 S. Main St.

All will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. starting May 4 with Reeves of Spotsylvania, the 17th District’s state senator.

Spotyslvania County Supervisor Dave Ross will be at local GOP headquarters May 12 for Candidates & Coffee, followed by Crystal Vanuch, a Stafford County supervisor, on May 23.

Gina Ciarcia, a Prince William County resident who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates last year, will participate May 27 at Candidates & Coffee in Culpeper.

Also on Friday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sent out an email with the subject line, “No clear frontrunner in the chaotic VA-07 Republican Primary.”

The correspondence referenced the National Republican Congress Committee recently updating the “On the Radar” list for its Young Guns program to include Reeves, Vega and Vanuch.

That proves there is no GOP leader in the 7th Congressional District, the DCCC said.

“As Crystal Vanuch, Derrick Anderson, Bryce Reeves, and Yesli Vega all jockey to position themselves as the most extreme, far-right candidate in the race, they’ll continue to disqualify themselves as an option to Virginia voters this November,” the Democratic committee stated.

The DCCC email referenced an April 18 story in The Washington Post quoting Zack Roday, a Virginia-based Republican campaign consultant, who told the newspaper he didn’t see a front-runner in the GOP primary.

“Republicans are in disarray in Virginia,” DCCC spokesperson Monica Robinson said. “No matter which candidate makes its through this clown-car primary in VA-07, they’ll be a losing choice for Virginians.”

Last week, the Cook Political Report changed the ratings of eight House matchups, including Spanberger in the 7th, which was kicked from “lean Democrat” to “toss-up.”

Cook Political Report called Reeves “the nominal front runner” in the GOP primary contest. saying he already represents a large area of the 7th District in the state Senate.

In an email Thursday, Reeves lauded his on-the-radar recognition through Young Guns, a program led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Reeves said his campaign’s momentum is soaring.

“I want to thank Leader McCarthy for recognizing that,” he said. “When I won re-election in 2019, I was outspent 5 to 1 in a Democrat district. This is another boost to our confidence to know that we will be getting national support in our race against Abigail Spanberger this year, who has been taking in gigantic amounts of special-interest money to try and hold onto a district she now lives 70 miles outside of.”

House members are not required to live in the district they represent.

A moderate Democrat, Spanberger was in Culpeper County on Saturday for a fundraiser attended by supporters at Brandy Rock Farm.

She has remained focused on her work in Congress throughout the campaign, frequently visiting Culpeper—at the center of the dramatically redrawn 7th District—in recent months.

In February, Spanberger told the Richmond Times-Dispatch she and her husband were discussing where they would live with their three daughters, but that she would not move her family before next year.

