With a generous donation of $75,000, Culpeper residents Linda and Joe Daniel are helping launch the Boys & Girls Club of Madison’s COVID-19 response plan, including an Academic Support Center for children on days when they are not in the classroom.
The Madison club said on Wednesday the donation was the largest single gift ever received by the club, which opened in 2008.
The nonprofit is aligning its plan with a longtime partner, Madison County Public Schools, as students prepare to return to school taught with a “hybrid” mix of in-person and virtual instruction.
The club’s main objective is providing a safe space for children that supports the virtual instruction they receive from school. Besides creating an environment that supports online learning, the club also will offer homework help and tutoring, including Power Hour, Project Learn and STEM instruction to help students stay on track.
“I am overwhelmed by the Daniels’ generosity and extremely thankful for them joining our response to COVID-19,” James Pierce, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, said Wednesday in a statement. “While expanding club services will include significant cost increases, support from our neighbors gives me confidence as we plan for safe reopening.”
Pierce said addressing COVID-19 impacts is a community-wide recovery effort.
The local club thanks Madison County Public Schools and the Madison County Board of Supervisors for their commitment to children and families, he said.
Virginia students have been out of school since March 13, when Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order took effect. With limited school time over the past four months, arresting students’ academic slide is a priority for families and the community, the Madison club said.
Parents responding to a club survey said families’ top three stressors are concerns about children’s academic progress, the lack of child care, and uncertainty about the future.
“There has never been a time, at least in my lifetime, when a health crisis and economic crisis have led to so much uncertainty, especially for working families,” Joe Daniel said. “It’s clear that parents and schools need the Boys & Girls Club of Madison to be a reliable resource. Linda and I hope that our contribution will alleviate some of the stress.”
Born in Madison County and educated at the University of Virginia, Daniel is president of Jefferson Homebuilders in Culpeper County, where he has lived for the past 50 years. Germanna Community College’s Joseph R. Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper is named for the philanthropist.
Now, the Madison club plans to expand its traditional after-school model to a full-day service to address parents’ and students’ child care and academic needs. Based on the rotating in-school and virtual learning schedule set by Madison’s public schools and heeding social-distancing guidelines, the club hopes to serve up to 90 members each week.
It will give priority for membership to working families who have no other options for child care. To keep them affordable, membership fees will remain low—$50 for the school year, $100 for summer.
The club said the Daniels’ “extraordinary gift” points to Madison’s community-wide effort to raise the money needed to provide expanded programs.
More staff will be needed to maintain a good staff-to-youth ratio, implement social distancing and promote health and safety protocols, it said. Equipping club facilities with personal protective gear and cleaning supplies also contributes to additional costs.
Among the COVID-19 challenges confronting the club is the cancelation of its 2020 fundraising event, Night at the Derby, which normally provides 34 percent of its annual revenue. The club also is not planning to hold the event in 2021.
“We are so grateful to the Daniels for their continued support and their most recent gift, which is allowing us to reopen with a level of confidence at a tough time,” Geri Ficarra, the club’s advisory board president, said. “What we are planning is costly, and it’s the right thing to do. We need our supporters and community now more than ever. ... It will take all of us to make this work.”
The club thanked the public schools and Board of Supervisors for helping the community address its many COVID-related gaps, including child care.
Serving more than 300 Madison County youth ages 6-18, the club provides programs to promote academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship.
Located on the campus of Waverly Yowell Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club of Madison is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, with a mission “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.”
Reopening the Madison club is part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia’s effort to serve youth and families in its six clubs in the counties of Madison, Orange and Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville.
Prioritizing the safety of its members, staff and volunteers, the Boys & Girls Club is guided by its Safe Reopening Committee composed of staff, board members, local health professionals and a University of Virginia risk-analyst team.
The committee meets weekly, following the Virginia Department of Education’s “Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020” plan to reconfigure club facilities and implement social distancing in its programs. Before beginning full-day services, all club staff members will undergo two weeks of safety training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.