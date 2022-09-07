Culpeper’s first professional rodeo draw thousands

Culpeper’s first professional rodeo scored a 10 on the “Yeeeehaaaw” scale.

Even city slickers among the 6,500-plus estimated to be in attendance were roped into having a good time at Saturday’s robust roundup at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprise.

In the bed of one pickup truck, parked on a ridge with a bird’s-eye view of the action below, was a sea of red, white and blue— proudly displayed by five Culpeper youngsters—who were thoroughly enjoying the festivities.

Their folks sat nearby in lawn chairs, completing the Norman Rockwell moment.

“We have always been closet bull riding fans, never thinking we would have an opportunity to actually go to a live bull riding event that was hosted in our own town!” said Charlene Bowman, attending with husband David and children Ava, Jackson and baby Jubilee. “We jumped at the chance! And it is awesome to be able to support a great cause!

“We all just moved here a year ago from Canada and were excited to come out and experience for ourselves true Culpeper culture! What a fun experience!” added Charlene, who joined friends Kirsten and Adam Smellie and their kids, Ava, Eden and Asher.

Jon Russell, a former Culpeper town councilman, corralled the Western spectacle to help raise money to buy a boxing ring to be installed at his Kelly Street Boxing Club, an outreach that mentors underserved boys seeking positive male role models while learning life skills and boxing fundamentals.

No split decision here.

It took about 0:08 to realize that event organizers True Grit Rodeo understood how to entertain a crowd, as the introduced performers framed by fire. Not their first rodeo!

True Grit Rodeo—with its homage, no doubt, to Charles Portis’ novel featuring the fearless one-eyed Texas marshal Rooster Cogburn—did not disappoint the sold-out crowd with its blistering-pace, energetic, high-octane, sometimes hilarious, edge-of-bring-your-own-seat show. Even the Duke himself would have endorsed this show.

It was never a full moment for the massive audience, which surrounded the makeshift rodeo arena with a montage of colorful lawn chairs.

“I came here for the action,” said Tracy Saxon of Orange, confessing, “I root for the animals!”

The family-run rodeo showcased the talents and passion of owners Daniel and Erin Lanier, a husband-wife team who take pride in putting their wholesome brand on a culture that reaches all the way back to the American West’s cattle industry, which was influenced by Spanish conquistadors of the 1700s.

Specializing in barrel racing, rookie bull riding, bull riding (for the record: none of them named Fu Manchu like in that Tim McGraw song) and mini bulls, the Pittsylvania County-based entertainment company lassoed a receptive, sometimes raucous, audience for two hours.

Mini bulls?

“Mini bulls are exactly what their title is,” said Daniel Lanier, who was also the show’s announcer. “These are full-grown bulls that are smaller and raised specifically for the youth to ride and learn on to develop their bull riding skills.

“The average full size rodeo bull is about 1,600 pounds; the average mini is half that or less,” he said. “The minis are typically more docile and don’t buck as hard. We are continuing to grow the sport by offering better opportunities for the beginners to learn on.”

Two veteran bullfighters were always nearby in case the bulls displayed bullish behavior. Ben Walton of Amherst, Va., and Cleive Adams of Floyd, Va., weren’t about to be bullied.

Any tears shed at all—on this warm, low 80s, late summer night, with wispy clouds fixin’ to saddle up and ride out a gorgeous sunset—were reserved for veteran rodeo clown Kegan Mayo, a jokester and trick-roper from East Berlin, Md. No joke … he’s the 2021 Southern Extreme Bull riders/Barrel Racers Association’s Specialty Act of the Year.

Send in this clown. So 6,000 could roar with delight.

“The atmosphere of a rodeo is unforgettable,” Daniel Lanier said, describing what a first-time spectator would take away from their experience. “They’ll remember the fun and excitement of these extreme events. They’ll also remember that we begin our event with prayer and the patriotic display of the American flag.”

There might have been some who missed that dramatic opening: Five cowgirls, bedecked in matching red-checkered tops on horseback—representing the Liberty Hall color guard from Brandy Station—presented the colors. ]

Traffic on U.S. 29 was backed up for miles in both directions as bumper-to-bumper cars inched onto the grounds, quickly gobbling up field parking. Kudos to law enforcement who handled the flow with much aplomb.

Culpeper was the seventh stop of 10 on True Grit Rodeo’s 2022 Road Warriors Tour. Its largest event is in Chatham, Va., next March 10-11, where a champion will be crowned.The tour’s 80 contestants hail from eight states and the country of Brazil and represent SEBRA and the International Miniature Bull riders Association (ages 6 to 17).

Prize money was doled out to first place bull riders, $5,000; barrel racers, $1,000; and mini bull-riders, $500. Custom-made trophy buckles, coolers, and equine and human first-aid kits were also handed out to runners up.

Certainly, the grand prize goes to Jon Russell’s boys.

If Saturday’s crowd is any indication, Culpeper’s foray into Rodeo World was more than successful, according to Russell. Net proceeds, he said, topped $30,000.

Now, his boys just won’t have someone standing in their corner—they’ll be able to stand in their own corner.

In their new boxing ring.