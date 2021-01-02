 Skip to main content
Culpeper School Board applicants to speak Monday at hearing
Culpeper School Board applicants to speak Monday at hearing

Culpeper County Public Schools' Central Office

The Administrative Offices of Culpeper County Public Schools are at 450 Radio Lane.

 EMILY JENNINGS/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing Monday night to hear from applicants for a vacant School Board post, and their supporters.

The hearing, at 6 p.m. Jan. 4, will take place in the board’s meeting room in the school division’s administrative offices at 450 Radio Lane. The aim is to begin considering who will fill the unexpired portion of the term held by Jefferson District representative Michelle North, the board’s former chair, who resigned last fall, effective Dec. 31.

In announcing her resignation in October, North said she could not effectively complete the year left in her term due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the politicization of Culpeper public-school issues, and personality conflicts among School Board members.

At the start of the Jan. 4 meeting, School Board Chair Pat Baker will announce what Jefferson District residents have applied for the one-year appointment, which will be made at a later date by the School Board.

During the public hearing, the board will invite each applicant’s supporters to speak, Baker said in an interview Saturday.

Then the School Board will begin a closed session to interview the applicants—one by one, with the others not in the room—in alphabetical order, she said.

Each School Board member will ask each applicant a question, then weigh whether they want a second round of questioning, Baker said. Each applicant will be asked the same questions, in the same order, she said.

Then the School Board will adjourn.

On Jan. 11, its 2021 organizational meeting at which a new chair will be elected, the School Board will discuss the applicants in closed session, and choose one, Baker said.

After the new member is sworn in at the Circuit Court, their first School Board meeting will be on Jan. 25, in the supervisors’ chamber at the county government offices on Main Street.

Baker, who also chaired the board in 2019, said she declined to continue as its chair beyond Jan. 11.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

