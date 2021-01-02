Culpeper School Board applicants to speak Monday at hearing

The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing Monday night to hear from applicants for a vacant School Board post, and their supporters.

The hearing, at 6 p.m. Jan. 4, will take place in the board’s meeting room in the school division’s administrative offices at 450 Radio Lane. The aim is to begin considering who will fill the unexpired portion of the term held by Jefferson District representative Michelle North, the board’s former chair, who resigned last fall, effective Dec. 31.

In announcing her resignation in October, North said she could not effectively complete the year left in her term due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the politicization of Culpeper public-school issues, and personality conflicts among School Board members.

At the start of the Jan. 4 meeting, School Board Chair Pat Baker will announce what Jefferson District residents have applied for the one-year appointment, which will be made at a later date by the School Board.

During the public hearing, the board will invite each applicant’s supporters to speak, Baker said in an interview Saturday.

Then the School Board will begin a closed session to interview the applicants—one by one, with the others not in the room—in alphabetical order, she said.