Culpeper School Board hikes in-school student numbers, class frequency

In a few weeks, Culpeper County Public Schools’ classrooms and hallways may look and feel a lot more like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted authorities to issue new public-health mandates.
The School Board approved plans Monday night to let middle- and high-school students opt to choose four days per week of in-person learning, after they return from spring break. It also agreed to let elementary-school students return to in-person learning four days a week, as physical conditions in different schools allow.
Both changes, which are to begin April 12, were made possible by a new COVID-19 Mitigation Plan the board approved. It will halve physical distancing between students from six feet to three feet in classrooms and some other settings. Staff and students older than age 5 must continue to wear face masks indoors, and six feet of distance will still be required as students eat in the cafeteria.
Since classes resumed in August, Culpeper families could choose to have their children attend two days per week of in-person and two days of virtual learning, or to learn entirely online. That had to be done to ensure enough physical distance between students in classrooms to lessen the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
More than half of the county’s families chose the latter virtual-only option, but many have begun shifting to four days per week of face-to-face instruction this winter and spring as seats became available and the earlier Mitigation Plan appeared to be working.
For months, the county Board of Supervisors has pressured the School Board to hold classes five days a week, and to get more students back in the school buildings. For a time, the supervisors threatened to withhold money from the school division unless it changed course.
At the School Board’s Monday work session in Culpeper County High School, which wasn’t televised—as are the board’s regular meetings—staff presented their recommendations for a different Mitigation Plan as well as changes to class schedules and in-person student numbers.
Come fall, the school division aims to offer five days a week of in-person learning, Superintendent Tony Brads said Monday.
School Board member Barbara Brown cast the lone vote opposing the new Mitigation Plan. Brown cited Virginia Department of Health guidance urging six feet of separation between adults.
Dr. Russell Houck, the division’s executive director of student services, said those guidelines didn’t factor in that about 85 percent of Culpeper schools’ staff members have been vaccinated to shield them from COVID-19.
At Culpeper Middle School, weekly vaccination clinics for community members will continue through April. They are a collaboration between the schools division, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Culpeper Middle School custodians, Culpeper Medical Center and the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services.
Culpeper schools “learned a lot in the last eight months and we’re applying some of those lessons,” Houck said.
The changes will attempt “to get one more step closer to normal,” he said.
In classrooms, under the new Mitigation Plan, “the actual distances between seats may vary depending on the room size, the configuration of the room, furniture size and shape, and the type of activity taking place,” the plan states.
The plan allows school assemblies with three feet between students in venues at half capacity.
In the middle schools, under the new scheme, remote-only students will return to in-person learning when possible, requiring many students to change their class schedules.
In the elementary schools, where sufficient classroom space is most in short supply, the changes should allow the return of 120 students now on a waitlist for in-person learning.
On school buses, the plan allows two students per seat. Three students can sit together on a bus seat if they are “close contacts,” friends or family members who regularly spend time together.
Buses will transport more students to school under the new plan. If students live a quarter mile from their school, students must walk; the current scheme provides bus transportation only for students living a half-mile or more away from their school.
“Whenever masks are removed, students, teachers, and staff are to watch closely for coughing or sneezing,” the new Mitigation Plan states. “Prompt cleaning of hands, desks, and equipment is necessary if sneezing or coughing occurs.”
The new plan will allow students to remove face masks:
—For 10 minutes or less while seated to clean, adjust or change a mask, clear their nose, drink and eat.
—For outdoor instructional activities including reading, writing, discussions, field experiments and more.
—During elementary schools’ outdoor recess, which will be structured to maximize physical distancing and minimize face-to-face instruction. Activities will be modified to maintain six-foot distancing.
—During indoor or outdoor physical education classes, where activities will be modified to maximize distance.
—For outdoor band and choral activities with six-foot distancing measures in place. Students playing a wind instrument or singing will not face another person.
—Outdoor theatrical performances and dress rehearsals.
—For speech therapy in which proper distancing is maintained between the student and speech pathologist.
