Culpeper School Board hikes in-school student numbers, class frequency

In a few weeks, Culpeper County Public Schools’ classrooms and hallways may look and feel a lot more like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted authorities to issue new public-health mandates.

The School Board approved plans Monday night to let middle- and high-school students opt to choose four days per week of in-person learning, after they return from spring break. It also agreed to let elementary-school students return to in-person learning four days a week, as physical conditions in different schools allow.

Both changes, which are to begin April 12, were made possible by a new COVID-19 Mitigation Plan the board approved. It will halve physical distancing between students from six feet to three feet in classrooms and some other settings. Staff and students older than age 5 must continue to wear face masks indoors, and six feet of distance will still be required as students eat in the cafeteria.

Since classes resumed in August, Culpeper families could choose to have their children attend two days per week of in-person and two days of virtual learning, or to learn entirely online. That had to be done to ensure enough physical distance between students in classrooms to lessen the transmission of the novel coronavirus.