Culpeper School Board honors business groups, news media

The nation’s continuing public health emergency has knocked many things off kilter, including some awards that the Culpeper County School Board normally presents in the spring.

So when it met Monday night in the county Administration Building, the School Board took a few minutes to recognize people and entities that involve local businesses with the schools, as well as local news media that communicate school news to the public.

Normally, the board’s business awards are made in March, and its media awards are presented in the early fall.

This year, adding three local entities to the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2020 Business Honor Roll, the board recognized Career Partners, Chrysler of Culpeper, and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries for their ongoing support of the community’s public schools.

“Your work has aided this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for every child who attends them,” the board said in honoring the organizations.

The board’s resolution declares that many businesses play “a crucial role” in supporting our schools and that collaboration between businesses and schools strengthens both by fostering a well-trained and highly educated workforce.