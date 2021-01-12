Culpeper school board picks Keene, Desilets; explains choices

“I apologize to each of you for not abandoning my principles or my morals or my political affiliation,” Keene said, with obvious emotion. “I apologize to you for what you are going through personally and professionally because of my political affiliation, but I will not apologize for that. Those are my beliefs. It’s what I live by.

“I will always look in the mirror every morning, and know that I stand up for what I believe in. I do that with the School Board. I do that with everything that I do in life ... whatever that may be.”

He praised the board’s work last year, in a very difficult time. “We have done great things in 2020 despite COVID,” Keene said. “We are the gold standard in Virginia for how we handle COVID. We have an awesome staff. We have a superintendent that we do not give enough credit to.”

Before Keene spoke, board members shared their thoughts about his election.

Had there been a roll-call vote, Brown said she would have opposed Keene’s election.