Culpeper School Board to consider 4-day in-person schedule

Now, in-person students are split into two groups, the A and B cohorts, to attend classes two days per week in school buildings. The other three days of the week, they complete assignments at home and engage in online learning.

Many of the division’s 8,000 students attend classes either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. That allows enough physical distancing between them in classrooms, hallways and common spaces to stem the spread of COVID-29.

But when Culpeper started its 2020-21 school year in August with a mix of in-person teaching and online instruction, more parents chose remote-only classes than in-classroom instruction.

A REEVALUATION

“With the second semester nearing in late January, it’s imperative that we reevaluate our current return-to-school plan,” Keene told the newspaper on Tuesday. “Thanks to our staff and students, our mitigation plan is working extremely well.”

He acknowledged that Culpeper’s elementary and middle schools lack enough space, under COVID-19 conditions, to combine the hybrid model’s A and B cohorts four days a week. But at the high schools, there is enough space to reconsider returning all of the in-person students to a four-day-per-week schedule, he said.