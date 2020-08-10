Culpeper residents are invited to comment on issues of concern to the county School Board when it meets Monday night at Eastern View High School.
During its 6 p.m. meeting in the auditorium, the board will hear public comment for anyone who wishes to address its members. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Eastern View is located at 16332 Cyclone Way.
Superintendent Tony Brads and school division administrations will update the board on plans for this fall’s in-person classes and online learning. Culpeper students will return to school on Aug. 24, amid the continuing novel-coronavirus pandemic.
As always, anyone who is unable to attend the meeting in person is encouraged to submit their public comments in writing, by noon Monday, Aug 10. Submitted comments will be read aloud and included in the public record.
To do so, email pjamison@culpeperschools.org, leave a voicemail at 540-825-3677, ext. 3121; or mail Culpeper County Public Schools, attn: Pearl Jamison, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, Va 22701.
The board’s meeting can be accessed through the Culpeper Media network’s “government access” TV station or via live-stream at culpepermedia.org/live-stream.
