Culpeper school-day childcare options work for some—not for others

“This truly has been a lifesaver,” Scott said of the program. “I’m very pleased with how things went during the first week of school.”

Martin added that the center has placed a focus on hiring more certified teachers to handle the increased demand on its elementary program and existing staff.

‘We think this is a safe way’Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center isn’t the only game in town when it comes to specialized childcare right now though. Out in Rixeyville, Verdun Adventure Bound is lending its considerable resources to families in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Verdun, which is known for its sprawling 55-acre territory that’s often used for team-building retreats, announced last week that it will be offering a school day camp. The camp will run from Sept. 8-Dec. 18 and will be a Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. venture.

Verdun is planning on having certified teachers on hand in much the same way Culpeper Baptist does. In addition to providing internet access and virtual learning guidance for children, it will offer unique life skills projects such as gardening, wood working, kayaking and outdoor recreation time on its grounds. Outdoor activities will include the use of Verdun’s challenge course, which features low ropes, high ropes, a climbing tower and zip lines.