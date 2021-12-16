 Skip to main content
Culpeper school divisions move Central Office to U.S. 15
Culpeper school divisions move Central Office to U.S. 15

In recent weeks, Culpeper County Public Schools' Central Office has been moving to a new location at 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, in Culpeper.

Behind the Advance Auto Parts store on Business Route 15, the school division's new administrative officers are on the second floor of the brick building that, before 2016, housed the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

The Central Office's phone number—540-825-3677—and extensions will stay the same, the division said Thursday.

This move is occurring to create more space for classrooms at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, which adjoins the old Central Office, school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said.

The renovation at Binns, funded by federal ESSER III grant money, should start in January, Hoover said.

ESSER III—the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund—is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed on March 11, 2021, to help Americans cope with the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

