Culpeper schools' COVID-19 cases, quarantines multiply

With students and staff back in classrooms after the holidays, COVID-19 case numbers and quarantines have risen markedly during the past two weeks in Culpeper County Public Schools.

This, as the spread of the novel coronavirus’s omicron variant continues wearing down health-care workers and filling hospital beds across the region, Virginia and the nation.

For the week of Jan. 15-21, the school division reported 183 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, and 28 for its staff, as posted on its website, culpeperschools.org.

Because of close contact with an infected person, 114 students were quarantine from in-school contact and 159 were quarantined due to contact outside of a school setting.

Two staff members were quarantined because of in-school contact and six staff members were quarantined due to contact outside of a school setting.

The previous week, Jan. 8-14, there were confirmed 221 cases among students and 42 among staff across all 12 county schools. Eastern View High School had the highest number of confirmed student cases, with 49.

That week’s report showed 468 students in quarantine, 254 from close contact in school and 214 outside of school.

In the past, the division’s largest number of student quarantines was 280.

That week, Culpeper Middle School had the highest number of student quarantines, with 59.

That week, 17 of the school district’s teachers began quarantine, all from contacts outside of school.

Late Friday, Culpeper County Public Schools announced that its health-services staff stopped tracing close contacts for exposures in school, on school buses and in workplace settings, starting Friday.

As a result, the school division will not quarantine most school, school-bus and school-activity exposures, it said via social-media posts and its website.

“Any student or staff member who is currently quarantined due to a school, school bus, or school activity close contact exposure and is without symptoms may return to work or school on Monday, January 24. 2022,” the division said.

But it noted that school health-services staff will close-contact trace and quarantine close contacts of infected persons for a student or staff member living in the same household with someone with COVID-19; or a student or staff member who was in direct contact with secretions from a person with COVID-19 (e.g. being coughed or sneezed on, kissing, or sharing utensils, etc.).

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 10,113 COVID-19 cases, 235 hospitalizations and 97 deaths in Culpeper County since the pandemic began.

Statewide, there have been over 1.45 million cases, over 15,800 deaths and nearly 47,000 hospitalizations.

The school division’s website links to the latest COVID report under its “Quick Links” heading.

Previously, the school system had updated its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan to specify the length of student and family quarantines, which varied depending upon when and with whom a “close contact” exposure occurred. Persons identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus were expected to quarantine. Close contacts were excluded from attending school and school activities or work.

Months ago, an earlier version of the Mitigation Plan said that close-contact exposures in school would generally result in quarantines of eight to 14 days. In family, household and community settings, close-contact exposures would generally result in quarantines of 17 to 24 days, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, the plan said then.

On Aug. 27, Culpeper County Public Schools began reporting weekly to the public about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its students and staff. Officials gather the week’s data each Saturday through Friday, and release the information to the public on Friday afternoon.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has issued new COVID-19 public-health guidance this week.

Whether Culpeper schools will continue issuing weekly COVID-19 reports is “to be determined,” said Dr. Russell Houck, the division’s executive director of student services.

