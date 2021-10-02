Culpeper schools' COVID numbers lower and steady over past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 activity in Culpeper County Public Schools has reached what looks like a kind of steady state.

This past week, the school division reported 36 new cases among students and staff, and 158 quarantines among students and staff. One case was that of a staff person. Thirty-five cases were among students. Of the student quarantines, 92 students had close contact with a contagious person in school and 66 had close contact outside of school, the division said.

The prior week—Sept. 18-24, 2021—the public schools reported 35 new COVID cases and 105 quarantines. Two of these cases were among staff, and 32 cases were students. Of the student quarantines, 56 students had close contact with an infected person in school and 49 had close contact outside school, the division said.

The week before that, the school division confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases among students and none among staff members, and noted 154 students in quarantine due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, down from 280 the week before.

Previously, school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover has said that fewer COIVD-19 cases in school would mean fewer quarantines.

