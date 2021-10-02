 Skip to main content
Culpeper schools' COVID numbers lower and steady over past two weeks
Culpeper schools' COVID numbers lower and steady over past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 activity in Culpeper County Public Schools has reached what looks like a kind of steady state.

This past week, the school division reported 36 new cases among students and staff, and 158 quarantines among students and staff. One case was that of a staff person. Thirty-five cases were among students. Of the student quarantines, 92 students had close contact with a contagious person in school and 66 had close contact outside of school, the division said.

The prior week—Sept. 18-24, 2021—the public schools reported 35 new COVID cases and 105 quarantines. Two of these cases were among staff, and 32 cases were students. Of the student quarantines, 56 students had close contact with an infected person in school and 49 had close contact outside school, the division said.

The week before that, the school division confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases among students and none among staff members, and noted 154 students in quarantine due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, down from 280 the week before.

Previously, school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover has said that fewer COIVD-19 cases in school would mean fewer quarantines.

The division plans to hold vaccination clinics in its schools for students, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health. No dates have been set yet.

The division’s website links to the latest COVID report under its “Quick Links” heading.

The school system recently updated its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan to specify the length of student and family quarantines, which vary depending upon when and with whom a “close contact” exposure occurs.

Persons identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus are expected to quarantine. Close contacts will be excluded from attending school and school activities or work, the division’s plan states.

In a school setting, close-contact exposures will generally result in quarantines of eight to 14 days, the Mitigation Plan states.

In family, household and community settings, close-contact exposures will generally result in quarantines of 17 to 24 days, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, the plan states.

On Aug. 27, Culpeper County Public Schools began reporting weekly to the public about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its students and staff. Officials gather the week’s data each Saturday through Friday, and release the information to the public on Friday afternoon.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

