Culpeper schools' COVID quarantines decline; division to hold in-school vaccination clinics for students

Culpeper County Public Schools reported a marked downtown in COVID-19 cases last week.

The school division’s weekly report noted 154 students in quarantine due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, down from 280 the week before.

Of those quarantines, 87 occurred because of students’ close contact with infected people in school, the division reported. Another 67 occurred because of a student’s close contact with someone outside of school, as detailed on a weekly chart the school system posted Friday afternoon on its website.

The division confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases among students and none among staff members for the week of Sept. 11-17, 2021. The previous week, Sept. 4-10, 2021, the school system confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases among students and 10 among staff members.

“While we are pleased that the case and quarantine numbers are lower this week, only time will tell if this will be a trend,” school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said Friday in reply to a Star-Exponent query.

Asked why the quarantine numbers were down substantially, Hoover said fewer cases in school this week would mean fewer quarantines.