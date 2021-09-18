 Skip to main content
Culpeper schools' COVID quarantines decline; division to hold in-school vaccination clinics for students
Culpeper schools' COVID quarantines decline; division to hold in-school vaccination clinics for students

Culpeper County Public Schools weekly COVID report for Sept. 17, 2021

Culpeper County Public Schools weekly COVID report for Sept. 17, 2021.

Culpeper County Public Schools reported a marked downtown in COVID-19 cases last week.

The school division’s weekly report noted 154 students in quarantine due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, down from 280 the week before.

Of those quarantines, 87 occurred because of students’ close contact with infected people in school, the division reported. Another 67 occurred because of a student’s close contact with someone outside of school, as detailed on a weekly chart the school system posted Friday afternoon on its website.

The division confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases among students and none among staff members for the week of Sept. 11-17, 2021. The previous week, Sept. 4-10, 2021, the school system confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases among students and 10 among staff members.

“While we are pleased that the case and quarantine numbers are lower this week, only time will tell if this will be a trend,” school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said Friday in reply to a Star-Exponent query.

Asked why the quarantine numbers were down substantially, Hoover said fewer cases in school this week would mean fewer quarantines.

“Also, we think that there is a greater awareness of the Delta surge locally, which means that people are being more careful to avoid exposures and follow mitigation strategies,” she said. “Also, we did not have any exposures involving large groups of students this week.”

The division plans to hold vaccination clinics in its schools for students, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, Hoover said. No dates have been set yet, she said. The clinics will note be open to the public.

The division hopes that Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District staff and local volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps can staff the clinics, so that more demands aren’t put on the limited time of Culpeper school nurses and their assistants, Russell Houck, the division’s executive director of student services, said in an interview.

The school division has signed a memorandum with the state Health Department to conduct the clinics, Hoover said.

The division’s website links to the latest COVID report under the site’s“Quick Links” heading.

The school system recently updated its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan to specify the length of student and family quarantines, which vary depending upon when and with whom a “close contact” exposure occurs.

Persons identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus are expected to quarantine. Close contacts will be excluded from attending school and school activities or work, the division’s plan states.

In a school setting, close-contact exposures will generally result in quarantines of eight to 14 days, the Mitigation Plan states.

In family, household and community settings, close-contact exposures will generally result in quarantines of 17 to 24 days, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, the plan states.

On Aug. 27, Culpeper County Public Schools began reporting weekly to the public about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its students and staff. Officials gather the week’s data each Saturday through Friday, and release the information to the public on Friday afternoon.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

