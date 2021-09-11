Culpeper schools COVID trends hold steady, but many residents can't get tested

This past week, 280 students in Culpeper County Public Schools were quarantined due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, about the same number as the previous week.

Of those quarantines, 207 occurred because of students’ close contact with infected others in school, the division reported. Another 73 occurred because of a student’s close contact with someone outside of school, as detailed on a weekly chart the school system posted Friday afternoon on its website.

The division confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases among students and 10 among staff members for the week of Sept. 4-10, 2021, also about the same numbers as the previous week.

Of the third week’s 45 new cases among students, five were at A.G. Richardson Elementary School, three were at Emerald Hill Elementary, two were at Farmington Elementary, four were at Pearl Sample Elementary, two were at Sycamore Park Elementary, one was at Yowell Elementary, 10 were at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, four were at Culpeper County High, five were at Eastern View High. Phoenix Alternative Education and the Culpeper Technical Education Center reported zero cases.