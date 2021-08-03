Culpeper schools get new administrators

Culpeper County Public Schools announced three new school administrators on Tuesday.
They are Yowell Elementary Principal Angie Fiscus, Eastern View High School Assistant Principal Brock Hodgson and Culpeper Technical Education Center Principal Shaun Summerscales, according to a statement from Laura Hoover, the school division’s director of communication.
Angie Fiscus
Fiscus, who has been with the division for 20 years, was assistant principal of Sycamore Park Elementary for the past 4.5 years.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support the students, staff and families of Yowell Elementary,” she said when asked about her new post. “I plan to build upon the foundation of high expectations and the positive and supportive school climate as I assume the principal role of Yowell Elementary.”
Before becoming an administrator, Fiscus served as a technology integration specialist at Yowell and Emerald Hill elementary schools and a third-grade teacher at Farmington Elementary for eight years. She was a Farmington paraeducator for a year.
Fiscus earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with a minor in elementary Spanish education, at Slippery Rock University; a master’s degree in education in instructional technology at Troy University; and a school administration endorsement from James Madison University.
Her husband, Simon, is executive director of Skyline CAP (Community Action Partnership), a nonprofit group in Madison. They have three children, Regan, Kendall and Chandler.
Fiscus enjoys reading, crafting and being a wife and a mom to three busy kids.
Brock Hodgson
As one of Eastern View’s new assistant principals, Hodgson is returning to the high-school level after having been an assistant principal at A.G. Richardson Elementary for the past six years.
Earlier, he taught secondary social studies for 10 years and coached middle and high school sports.
“I am excited to join the administrative team at Eastern View High School and getting an opportunity to work with the staff, students, and parents of this great community,” Hodgson said. “I look forward to working with students to prepare them for successful endeavors after high school so they can become productive members of our community.”
He is a graduate of Old Dominion University, where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in history. Hodgson received his master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University.
Hodgson retired as a master sergeant from the Marine Corps, where he served as a combat engineer.
He is married to Gretchen, an educator. They have two middle-school-age children, Emerson and Carter.
Hodgson enjoys spending time with his family, coaching youth sports, and exercising. He has been involved in Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts of America.
Shaun Summerscales
Summerscales will be the first principal of Culpeper County Public Schools’ new Technical Education Center, also known as CTEC.
He was an assistant principal at Eastern View High for the past five years. Before that, he was a social-studies teacher at Culpeper Middle School for eight years.
Summerscales earned a bachelor’s of science degree in secondary social-studies education from Ohio University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.
“I feel blessed to be entrusted with the great responsibility of being the first principal of the Culpeper County Technical Education Center,” he said. “My passion for career and technical education came from seeing the impact CTE programs and events organized in conjunction with our amazing community partners have in the lives of our students. CTEC will go a step further, filling a great need for our community by allowing students to explore industries currently unavailable at either high school like automotive technology, cosmetology and cybersecurity.
“Through hands-on, authentic experiences, Culpeper students will have the opportunity to earn industry credentials and prepare them to pursue their passion after high school,” he added. “I am thrilled to be able to lead CTEC as we open our doors to students this fall, and want to thank my family, friends and the many Culpeper educators who have influenced and inspired my journey from social-studies teacher to CTEC principal.”
Shaun’s wife, Melissa, has been a teacher in Culpeper County for 11 years and is a cheer coach at Culpeper Middle School and Eastern View High School. They have two children, Ella and Coen.