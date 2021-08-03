Culpeper schools get new administrators

He is married to Gretchen, an educator. They have two middle-school-age children, Emerson and Carter.

Hodgson enjoys spending time with his family, coaching youth sports, and exercising. He has been involved in Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts of America.

Shaun Summerscales

Summerscales will be the first principal of Culpeper County Public Schools’ new Technical Education Center, also known as CTEC.

He was an assistant principal at Eastern View High for the past five years. Before that, he was a social-studies teacher at Culpeper Middle School for eight years.

Summerscales earned a bachelor’s of science degree in secondary social-studies education from Ohio University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.