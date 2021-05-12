Culpeper schools name 2021's best classified employees

“Jennifer Davidson is truly a one-of-a-kind employee. She continually goes above and beyond and will always take on more responsibilities with a smile on her face. She greets everyone that stops at her desk with a smile and is warm and friendly to every family that calls. This year, in addition to all her other duties, she offered to take over our yearbook and put the whole thing together herself and she offered to take additional night classes to learn Spanish so she could help all of our families that call. Our attendance clerks took on so many additional responsibilities this year to begin with. Jennifer’s willingness and offer to take on even more is truly commendable! Sometimes her job is one that others do not realize the vast responsibilities she has, so I was so excited to see that she was our Classified Employee of the Year and her dedication and impact was truly appreciated by our whole staff!”