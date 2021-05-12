Culpeper schools name 2021's best teachers

“Timothy McGuire is from a small town in western Pennsylvania, Clarion, where he also went to college and met his wonderful wife, Sarah. They have been married for 15 years and have two beautiful daughters, Alycia and Kahlin. In 2012 he interviewed with Culpeper and began teaching 8th-grade physical science at CMS; his wife began teaching second grade at Farmington and they have been in Culpeper ever since. They love Culpeper as there is so much to do while still holding on to that small-town charm they love so much. In 2018, he became the ITRT at CMS. He loves his job because every day is unique and he gets to do so many different things. A few examples include designing educational material, communicating with students and parents, updating the school website, posting social media, co-teaching lessons, and teaching his fellow staff members new and exciting instructional programs that help bring their already impressive instruction to a new level. We are proud to have him as our teacher of the year!”