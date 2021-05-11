Culpeper schools name Technical Education Center principal; also, communications director

“I feel blessed to be entrusted with the great responsibility of being the first principal of the Culpeper County Technical Education Center,” Shaun Summerscales said. “My passion for career and technical education came from seeing the impact CTE programs and events organized in conjunction with our amazing community partners have in the lives of our students. CTEC will go a step further, filling a great need for our community by allowing students to explore industries currently unavailable at either high school like automotive technology, cosmetology and cybersecurity.

“Through hands-on, authentic experiences, Culpeper students will have the opportunity to earn industry credentials and prepare them to pursue their passion after high school,” he added. “I am thrilled to be able to lead CTEC as we open our doors to students this fall, and want to thank my family, friends and the many Culpeper educators who have influenced and inspired my journey from social-studies teacher to CTEC principal.”

In addition to Summerscales’ appointment, the school division announced Tuesday that Fauquier County educator Laura Hoover will join Culpeper County Public Schools as director of communication and grants manager, a newly created post.