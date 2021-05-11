Culpeper schools name Technical Education Center principal; also, communications director

With pride, Culpeper County Public Schools has named Shaun Summerscales as principal of CTEC, the Culpeper Technical Education Center that will open this August.
“The hiring of our very first CTEC principal is a monumental step in the opening of our new school,” CTEC Director Randi Richards-Lutz said Tuesday in a statement. “Mr. Summerscales has the experience, knowledge and interpersonal skills to make CTEC a tremendous school full of opportunity for students, staff, our Culpeper community, the region and beyond. I am overjoyed to continue our journey to the opening of CTEC with Mr. Summerscales as our school’s leader.”
Summerscales is assistant principal of Culpeper’s Eastern View High School, where he supervises the career and technical education staff and program. Before he began his five-year stint at Eastern View, he taught social studies at Culpeper Middle School for eight years.
An Ohio University graduate with an undergraduate degree in secondary social-studies education, Summerscales continued his education at George Mason University, where he received his master’s in educational leadership. He is a member of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals and the school division’s CTE Advisory Board.
For the past 11 years, Shaun and his wife, Melissa, have been employed with Culpeper County Public Schools. They have two children—daughter Ella, who attends Sycamore Park Elementary, and Coen, their 3-year-old son. Melissa ia an English teacher at Floyd T. Binns Middle School and cheerleading coach at Eastern View.
“I feel blessed to be entrusted with the great responsibility of being the first principal of the Culpeper County Technical Education Center,” Shaun Summerscales said. “My passion for career and technical education came from seeing the impact CTE programs and events organized in conjunction with our amazing community partners have in the lives of our students. CTEC will go a step further, filling a great need for our community by allowing students to explore industries currently unavailable at either high school like automotive technology, cosmetology and cybersecurity.
“Through hands-on, authentic experiences, Culpeper students will have the opportunity to earn industry credentials and prepare them to pursue their passion after high school,” he added. “I am thrilled to be able to lead CTEC as we open our doors to students this fall, and want to thank my family, friends and the many Culpeper educators who have influenced and inspired my journey from social-studies teacher to CTEC principal.”
In addition to Summerscales’ appointment, the school division announced Tuesday that Fauquier County educator Laura Hoover will join Culpeper County Public Schools as director of communication and grants manager, a newly created post.
“We are very fortunate to have found such an experienced and accomplished school administrator to lead our communications efforts for the division,” Culpeper schools Superintendent Tony Brads said. “I am confident that Mrs. Hoover will be able to coordinate the federal resources to provide equitable services for all of the students and family members in Culpeper.”
Hoover received her bachelor’s of arts degree in Spanish and religious studies from the University of Virginia. She also holds a master’s degree in education, K-8 curriculum and instruction from Arizona State University, as well as a certification in education leadership, administration and supervision PK-12 from George Mason University.
Hoover, who lives in Culpeper, is the principal of M.M. Pierce Elementary School in Fauquier County, the Culpeper school division said.
She started her career in education with Teach For America as a second-grade bilingual education teacher in Phoenix, Ariz. Hoover returned to Virginia to accept a post as an English as a Second Language teacher. Later, she served as a dual-language assessment specialist and the instructional supervisor for ESL and world languages, before being promoted to assistant principal, and then principal the following year. She served in all of those capacities in Fauquier public schools.
“I am excited about this new role and extremely grateful to Culpeper County Public Schools for giving me this opportunity,” Hoover said. “I am looking forward to working where I live and giving back to the community and the school system that has given so much to our family.”
Laura is married to her husband, Craig, a doctor of optometry in Culpeper. They have two children, who attended A.G. Richardson Elementary School. This fall, one will start classes at Floyd T. Binns Middle School; the other will start at Eastern View High School.
540/825-0773