During a time when teacher and principal shortages are persist nationwide, Culpeper County Public Schools reports it is in good shape regarding educators to teach students in the new academic year.

The shortages, especially in rural communities, prompted a Virginia U.S. Senator to reintroduce legislation addressing the issue as well as that of increasing teacher diversity.

“This is our new teacher week, so a great time to talk about new teachers to CCPS,” said local school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover in an email Thursday. “The good news is that we are not having trouble filling vacancies this year. This year has been a better recruiting year than last year.”

Another factor is that the school system has a 90% retention rate of certified staff. There are still a few vacancies with school less than two weeks away, but applications continue to come in, Hoover said.

Last week, Culpeper County Public Schools welcomed 93 new teachers.

“In this group, we have para-educators who have been working with us who are now becoming teachers, we have substitutes that have decided to become full time teachers. We have many CCPS alumni as well,” Hoover said.

The school system offers quite a few incentives for teachers, including a mentorship program, tuition reimbursement, wellness incentives, attendance bonuses and other teacher appreciation efforts by the schools.

“Overall, we are in good shape for the upcoming school year and welcome all of our teachers back on Monday,” Hoover said.

Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Susan Collins (R-ME), members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, recently reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals Act, to address staff shortages in education across America.

“Our nation’s educators are critical to ensuring students’ success, which is why I’m committed to finding solutions to address teacher and principal shortages in Virginia and across the country,” Kaine said in a statement. “I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to expand teacher training programs and help boost diversity among the teacher workforce.”

Shortages at schools across the country, particularly in rural areas of Maine, impede students’ ability to reach their full potential, Collins said. The bill would increase access to high-quality teacher and leader training programs and extend federal support for recruiting well-prepared educators for areas most affected, she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, an overwhelming majority of states report teacher shortages in mathematics, science and special education.

The latest Virginia Department of Education report on teacher shortages showed more than 3,500 unfilled teaching positions across Virginia in the 2022-23 school year. The workforce also remains largely white, despite increased diversity in the student population, according to the release from Kaine’s office.

The Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals Act would encourage school districts to create partnerships, including Grow Your Own programs, with local community colleges and universities to ensure their programs are educating future teachers in areas where there is a shortage of educators as well as set aside a separate fund of existing federal dollars for states to address state teacher and school leader shortages. The measure would improve educator preparation programs, increase teacher and school leader diversity, require states to identify areas of teacher or school leader shortages by subject across public schools and use that data to target their efforts.

It would also increase support for educator preparation programs at minority-serving institutions, historically Black colleges and universities and Tribal colleges and universities to support a diverse and well-prepared educator workforce.