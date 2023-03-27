The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors held a work session meeting on March 16 to present the Culpeper County Public Schools proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

A notable part of the presentation was a request from the CCPS to increase the county’s contribution to the budget by 3.8% or $1,282,894. The amount that the school system had received from the county for FY 2023 was $33,546,086.

The proposed budget, presented by the schools superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads, would also see an increase of over $4 million in state revenue for the next fiscal year. The calculation tool used by CCPS to create the proposal was based on the State Senate Version to the 2022–24 Biennial budget. Brads reiterated that the estimate was not a guaranteed number but one that had been discussed as a target by various entities.

The superintendent also noted a $2.9 million reduction in federal funding which he explained was due a combination of funded projects being completed or were no longer available. Brads said that the schools did have federal funding coming in but that it would be less than what it had been in the current fiscal year.

A major item in the proposed budget was for a salary increase for school employees. An Evergreen classification and compensation study cited in the presentation showed that 22 salary ranges in the Culpeper school system were more than 7% behind the norm set by the market. Brads reported that teachers were behind the salary midpoint for starting salaries by 2.3%.

Brads suggested an option to increase the base salary for a new teacher by 7%, from $48,105 to $51,377. Separate from the raise, the superintendent also seeks to decompress the raise step scale and allow raises of 1.6% every year for the next 10 years after a teacher enters the workforce.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood asked how decompressing the step scale would help in retaining younger teachers, who might seek out higher paying positions in nearby counties. He noted that rises in compensation would be much higher in those first 12 years than in other localities. “Teachers that come here pretty young stay here a few years and then move to other areas where they could make more money,” Underwood stated.

Brads replied that CCPS was trying to move the scale gradually so that teachers that stayed with the school system could see steady increases year over year. Most of the teachers in that range would leave due to not completing their licensing, he continued.

Underwood ultimately approved of the proposed budget with the decompressed step scale.

An expenditure Brads highlighted was an estimated 11% increase in health insurance for school employees. The insurance, provided through Anthem, is estimated to increase the cost to over $1.1 million. He reported the current participation rate for employees into the health insurance package was at 67%.

Brads explained that this would be an increase in their insurance premiums and not to their salary.

Other notable aspects of the proposed budget included new positions in several departments including school transportation, special education and paraeducators. Some of those positions, including medical staff and English-as-a-second language teachers, would go from being funded through ESSER II to local funds.

The presentation was unlike those that came before due to the fact that it was an “incomplete budget,” according to Brads. He stated the budget was affected due to the General Assembly in Richmond ending its session on Feb. 25 without submitting a full budget.

Brads said the assembly did partially approve what is known as a “skinny budget,” which would address some priority items. The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene in mid-April unless convened early by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The superintendent did remark that the final numbers in the budget were estimates and that they would shrink or grow depending on events that occur in the general assembly before the county approves the final budget.

The Board of Supervisors and CCPS plan to have another meeting April 4 to discuss the budget followed by a public hearing on April 18.

The board is set to make a final decision on the school’s budget and accompanying tax levies on May 2.