Culpeper schools to get $1.4M from CARES Act to pay COVID costs

Virginia will distribute $220 million in federal emergency aid to its school divisions, including $1.48 million to Culpeper County Public Schools, as it ramps up efforts to spend money provided by the CARES Act to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money for K–12 schools had been expected for more than three weeks. But Northam increased the amount from $159 to $175 per pupil, or an additional $20 million, as divisions get better estimates of enrollment in a school year defined by uncertainty because of the public health challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Students, teachers, principals and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam announced Thursday. “This $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
In this region, Culpeper is set to get a total of $1.48 million, Stafford $5.25 million, Spotsylvania $4.09 million and Fredericksburg $631,663. Orange will get $847,578, Fauquier $1.91 million, Louisa $856,275, Caroline $722,225, King George $777,455, Westmoreland $253,593 and Colonial Beach $101,220.
The additional funding will go toward the Culpeper school division’s spending on COVID response and preparedness.
The state money is based upon Culpeper’s “membership” numbers as of Sept. 30, 2020, when 8,007 students were enrolled in county schools. In 2019 at the same time, that number was 8,357.
“The governor’s statement recognizes the huge strain placed upon school divisions in the face of the pandemic as we try our best to provide students with a first-class education,” Culpeper schools Superintendent Tony Brads said late Thursday.
Culpeper schools’ next major funding challenge comes in December 2020. That will be whether or not the school division receives its full third-quarter appropriation from Culpeper County.
“I am guardedly optimistic that the county will come through,” Brads said.
“All local governments support this action,” Neal Menkes, fiscal consultant to the Virginia Municipal League, said of Northam’s decision. “These are particularly challenging times for local schools, with hybrid methods of educating students and extra challenges in sanitizing classrooms and providing access to tele-education activities.”
Support Local Journalism
“So this is a big boost, and we appreciate it,” Menkes said.
“COVID-19 has brought huge new challenges for our students and educators, and members of the Virginia Education Association have made clear throughout the pandemic that additional, necessary services require additional funding,” said Dr. James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association. “This action will help keep our students safe, healthy, and learning.”
“This pandemic has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Virginians, including our most at-risk students,” state Del. Roslyn Tyler said. “I am grateful to Governor Northam for this additional support, which will increase access to education for all families—including those who need it most.”
Most of the COVID-19 money announced Thursday already was reflected in budget proposals adopted by the House of Delegates and Senate in special session.
But the governor’s announcement was the third in two days as he pushes to commit funding under the CARES Act before a Dec. 30 deadline under the federal law. Adopted in late March, the act provided help to help state and local governments cope with the public health emergency.
Northam said Wednesday that he would allocate $30 million toward accelerating state efforts to expand broadband telecommunications in underserved areas that urgently need it for both education and remote work, and an additional $12 million to a state fund program for rent and mortgage relief that already has received $50 million in federal aid to prevent evictions during the health crisis.
Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, welcomed that additional aid, but said “more must be done to help the thousands of Virginians struggling to pay rent during this economic crisis.”
Additional help for Virginia’s public schools ranks at the top of priorities for the governor and lawmakers who are revising the two-year state budget in response to a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall triggered by the pandemic’s effect on the businesses, jobs and wages that are critical to the state’s economy.
Northam has held back about $1.1 billion of the $3.1 billion that the state received under the CARES Act in early June in case Congress adopted additional relief that would include flexibility to use the money to offset revenue shortfalls that the law currently prohibits.
This week, President Donald Trump ended hopes of additional relief, at least before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The governor distributed about $1.3 billion in CARES Act money this summer to local governments to pay mounting bills for coping with the COVID-19 calamity, not including Fairfax County, which received a direct $200 million payment under the law as the state’s most populous locality.
Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Michael Martz, Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer and Free Lance-Star editor Phil Jenkins contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.