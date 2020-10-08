Culpeper schools to get $1.4M from CARES Act to pay COVID costs

“This pandemic has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Virginians, including our most at-risk students,” state Del. Roslyn Tyler said. “I am grateful to Governor Northam for this additional support, which will increase access to education for all families—including those who need it most.”

Most of the COVID-19 money announced Thursday already was reflected in budget proposals adopted by the House of Delegates and Senate in special session.

But the governor’s announcement was the third in two days as he pushes to commit funding under the CARES Act before a Dec. 30 deadline under the federal law. Adopted in late March, the act provided help to help state and local governments cope with the public health emergency.

Northam said Wednesday that he would allocate $30 million toward accelerating state efforts to expand broadband telecommunications in underserved areas that urgently need it for both education and remote work, and an additional $12 million to a state fund program for rent and mortgage relief that already has received $50 million in federal aid to prevent evictions during the health crisis.