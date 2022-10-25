 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper schools upgrades website, launching new mobile app

Culpeper County Public Schools is launching a new mobile app.

Culpeper County Public Schools has upgraded its website and is launching a new mobile app to help students, parents and community members know what is happening in the schools straight from their phones.

Apptegy is powering the new technology, according to a school division release last week.

Since most families use their phones as a primary means of communication, the new mobile app is custom-built for CCPS and made for smartphones, according to a division release.

The app provides information for students, parents, and community members on the latest announcements, staff contacts, upcoming events, and important documents.

Download the Culpeper Schools app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

The transition to the new website and app is underway, according to the release. Once complete, CCPS will begin to market the app with all of the school community.

