Culpeper schools, Virginia Career Works to host job fair Aug. 7 at new Technical Education Center

Three hundred career opportunities will be heralded during an Aug. 7 job fair at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center, Culpeper County Public Schools and Virginia Career Works announced Tuesday.

The two entities will host the hiring event from 10 a.m. to noon in the brand-new CTEC at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, next to Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

Job-seekers will be able to tour the center and speak with 20 local employers, including the school division. As the nation’s economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs are plentiful in Culpeper, and local residents will soon have a new school to train future workers, the division and Career Works said.

“We have many career opportunities for anyone who is looking for a full or part-time position, including, transportation, maintenance, food service, substitute teachers and para-educators,” Michelle Metzgar, human resources of Culpeper County Public Schools, said in a statement. “The opening of our beautiful new CTEC is very exciting and we are pleased to have the opportunity to show it off to the community.”