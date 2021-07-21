Culpeper schools, Virginia Career Works to host job fair Aug. 7 at new Technical Education Center

Three hundred career opportunities will be heralded during an Aug. 7 job fair at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center, Culpeper County Public Schools and Virginia Career Works announced Tuesday.
The two entities will host the hiring event from 10 a.m. to noon in the brand-new CTEC at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, next to Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.
Job-seekers will be able to tour the center and speak with 20 local employers, including the school division. As the nation’s economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs are plentiful in Culpeper, and local residents will soon have a new school to train future workers, the division and Career Works said.
“We have many career opportunities for anyone who is looking for a full or part-time position, including, transportation, maintenance, food service, substitute teachers and para-educators,” Michelle Metzgar, human resources of Culpeper County Public Schools, said in a statement. “The opening of our beautiful new CTEC is very exciting and we are pleased to have the opportunity to show it off to the community.”
Culpeper County Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of CTEC at 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, workforce services director of Rappahannock Goodwill at Virginia Career Works–Culpeper Center, said the center demonstrates that Culpeper is committed to sustaining a top-quality workforce.
“We’re excited to give both adults and youth a peek at CTEC as well as the chance to speak with industry-leading companies in our area,” Bywaters-Baldwin said.
Leading up to the Job Fair, Virginia Career Works–Culpeper Center will hold resume-writing workshops every day at 11 a.m. For resume assistance and to register, call 540-847-9238.
