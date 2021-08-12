UPDATED: Culpeper schools will heed state's public health order on face masks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luckinbill cast one of the opposing votes Monday as the School Board, despite the emergence of the hypertransmissable delta variant, reinforced its earlier decision to make masks optional for the 2021-22 academic year.

“When I took the office of school board member, I swore an oath to the laws of the commonwealth,” School Board member Barbee Brown said via email late Thursday. “As such, I voted to follow the legal mandate. I have opinions regarding masks, but those do not matter at all in the current situation. Schools are expected to have mask mandates. I was clear on this prior to our last meeting, and I am clear on it now.”

Barbee also voted against the board’s Monday mask-optional decision, as did member Pat Baker.

“I am relieved that today’s announcement made it very clear that masks are required in Virginia’s schools, to provide some protection from a serious virus that could bring sickness and heartbreak to any number of our students, staff or extended families," Baker told the Star-Exponent on Friday evening. "We are more than each man for him or her self, we are a community and should always be considerate of one another’s needs, health and safety.