UPDATED: Culpeper schools will heed state's public health order on face masks

Changing its tune after an order Thursday from the state health commissioner, Culpeper County Public Schools will immediately require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors on school property, starting today.
The school division said it based its decision on Dr. Norman Oliver’s order.
“Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) is required by law to follow all federal and state health orders,” it said in a statement late Thursday afternoon. “This Order supersedes School Board Policy and will remain in effect until the CDC guidelines for K-12 schools change, or the Order is amended or rescinded.”
The school division said it will update its Phase III Mitigation Plan, which aims to stem the spread of the deadly virus, to reflect the state’s reinforced guidance.
On Monday night, after a contentious meeting in which dozens of county residents spoke against and for face masks in schools, the School Board voted 4-3 to reaffirm its June position that it is up to parents whether their child wears a face covering in a school building.
“I support heeding the mask requirements of the Virginia health commissioner,” Anne Luckinbill, the School Board’s vice chair, said via email. “Today’s order is ensuring that all school districts are in compliance by using unarguable language. CCPS staff will make this order operable in the best possible way for our students. I trust their leadership and knowledge to make school a positive and enjoyable learning experience for our students.”
Luckinbill cast one of the opposing votes Monday as the School Board, despite the emergence of the hypertransmissable delta variant, reinforced its earlier decision to make masks optional for the 2021-22 academic year.
“When I took the office of school board member, I swore an oath to the laws of the commonwealth,” School Board member Barbee Brown said via email late Thursday. “As such, I voted to follow the legal mandate. I have opinions regarding masks, but those do not matter at all in the current situation. Schools are expected to have mask mandates. I was clear on this prior to our last meeting, and I am clear on it now.”
Barbee also voted against the board’s Monday mask-optional decision, as did member Pat Baker.
“I am relieved that today’s announcement made it very clear that masks are required in Virginia’s schools, to provide some protection from a serious virus that could bring sickness and heartbreak to any number of our students, staff or extended families," Baker told the Star-Exponent on Friday evening. "We are more than each man for him or her self, we are a community and should always be considerate of one another’s needs, health and safety.
"I am glad 8,000 students will benefit from an in-person education," she continued. "The masks will not stop them from being in a social situation, with a teacher’s expertise and many support personnel just waiting to make this the best possible year. I am thankful one divisive issue has been brought to a conclusion.”
Other School Board members, including Chairman Marshall Keene, did not respond to Culpeper Star-Exponent requests for comment on the new public-health order.
The state health commissioner’s order requires that any individual aged 2 or older wear a mask while inside a school building, with limited exceptions for activities including eating, drinking, sleeping and exercising. The text of the order said it takes effect Thursday and will remain in effect until the CDC guidelines change, The Associated Press reported.
The order also says anyone with a medical condition or sincerely held religious objection to wearing a mask “may request a reasonable accommodation.”
540/825-0773