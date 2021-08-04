 Skip to main content
Culpeper schools win first-place Virginia School Board Association award
E-Squared team winner 2021

Career Partner’s winning 2021 E-Squared team, FizzSafe, includes (from left) Coach Christina Kearney, Madison Callahan, Meagan Fay, Oscar Munoz, Jayla Ford, Michelle Balderrama and Coach Raygan Ketterer.

 CAREER PARTNERS INC.

Culpeper’s public schools have won first-place honors in the Virginia School Board Association’s Excellence in Workforce Readiness Awards.

Created in 2018 by the VSBA Task Force on Workforce Readiness, the awards highlight exemplary programs focused on preparing the state’s future workforce.

Culpeper County Public Schools won the award for four Career Partners Inc. programs, including Teachers for Tomorrow, E-squared, Mock Interviews and Health Care Day, the school division announced this week.

Career Partners, a nonprofit group, builds synergy between Culpeper’s schools and local businesses. It provides community representation and financial backing to ensure work-based learning experiences for our students.

The student experiences are reflective of actual economic opportunities within Culpeper. Consisting of a Board of Directors, teachers, school staff, and countless volunteers, CPI operates six educational programs, four of that channel opportunities exclusively to Culpeper students.

The organization fosters relationships between Culpeper educators, businesses and government leaders.

That partnership has “established student workforce readiness as a cornerstone of economic development by providing opportunities to explore, participate, and engage in real-world, locally-based work experiences,” the school division said.

The commonwealth’s winning school divisions were recognized at the VSBA Conference on Education held in Richmond on July 20.

To learn more about Career Partners Inc. and its award-winning programs, visit careerpartnersculpeper.com or the Culpeper County Public Schools’ web page for CTEC, the new Career Technical Education Center.

