Culpeper sets Sept. 18 open house at CTEC, seeks sponsors
Culpeper sets Sept. 18 open house at CTEC, seeks sponsors

The Culpeper Technical Education Center will host an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, so residents can tour the brand-new high school and each of its program areas and consider opportunities to sponsor specific areas inside the facility.

"Come to the CTEC Community Open House ... and find out how you can become the next CTEC Sponsor!" the school division said in a statement.

At 10:30 a.m., Culpeper Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz and CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales will host a founding sponsorship presentation for community members interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities.

Programs offered at CTEC include culinary arts, cosmetology, cybersecurity, emergency medical technicians, health care, drafting, building trades and automotive technology.

Learn more about CTEC and its courses at culpepertec.org or the Culpeper County Public Schools website.

To learn more about the open house and CTEC sponsorship levels, check out the CTEC Community Open House Flyer.

