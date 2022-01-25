 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper sheriff endorses Reeves for Congress

Scott Jenkins and Bryce Reeves at Freitas rally

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins (center left) and state Sen. Bryce Reeves (right), R-Spotsylvania, visit with others during a 2020 campaign rally for state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, then a candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins is supporting state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

“Bryce has a long history of service in our community. He is one of my auxiliary deputies here in Culpeper, and I’ve always been glad to have him on my team,” Jenkins said Tuesday in a statement from the Reeves campaign. “It’s one of the many reasons I’m willing to join him in his race against Abigail Spanberger. Bryce has always been committed to helping our men and women in law enforcement, and he has my full endorsement in his run for Congress.”

“I’m so honored to have the endorsement of Sheriff Jenkins,” Reeves said in a response. “I’m grateful to serve under him as an auxiliary sheriff for the Culpeper Sheriff’s Department. He is now the sixth sheriff in the new 7th Congressional District to announce his support for my campaign. It’s an honor to have our law-enforcement officials rallying behind this campaign. As a former narcotics detective, I have always been an advocate for our men and women in blue while in Richmond, and will continue to do so in Washington.”

A conservative Republican, Jenkins has kept a high profile on illegal immigration and gun rights. After Democrats gained control of the Virginia House of Delegates, he became a leading proponent of Virginia’s Second Amendment sanctuary movement in early 2020.

Reeves is running for the 7th Congressional District seat redrawn last month by Virginia’s redistricting special masters, as later approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

He is among the GOP candidates challenging two-term U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Vietnam War POW leader Paul Galanti; SEAL Pac, a national veterans political action committee led by former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; Fredericksburg Sheriff Paul Higgs; Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur; Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa; former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell; Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

An Army veteran and a small business owner, Reeves represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).

Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

