Culpeper Soccer Club raises money for family of fallen player

In many ways, Kaylin Hart was a typical 12-year-old girl: she enjoyed hanging out with friends, riding her bike and getting new shoes.
Soccer was perhaps Hart’s favorite pastime though, and sadly, it was one of the last things she ever got to do.
Hart passed away on Sept. 26 after battling an undisclosed infection for two weeks.
“She was literally at her soccer game on a Saturday and in the ICU three days later,” said Kaylin’s father, Dennis Hart. “Everything was so unexpected for us. We are so devastated to lose her.”
In the wake of her family’s desolation, the Culpeper Soccer Club, of which Kaylin was a member, is raising money to help pay for her medical bills and funeral expenses.
The club released the following statement on Kaylin’s sudden passing when it set up a GoFundMe account in her name late Sunday:
“Kaylin loved soccer, arts and crafts, and was always trying to redecorate her room. She loved taking care of her younger sisters, and her two best friends were Trinity and Kendall. Kaylin was 12 years old, and she played the game with a quiet determination that inspired her teammates and coaches.”
The fundraiser surpassed its initial goal of $10,000 in less than 24 hours, then blew by its adjusted benchmark of $15,000 shortly thereafter. As of midnight Thursday, it stood at $22,551.
“We are so incredibly thankful for the support we have received from the community,” Dennis said. “It just goes to show the love that everyone has for Kay and it is honestly incredible.
In addition to her father, Kaylin leaves behind her mother, Ashley Hart; stepmother, Victoria White; stepfather, Everett Peacock and siblings Landon, Paisley, Madeline and Julia.
“Kaylin was such a sweet girl,” Dennis said. “She was really shy on the surface, but would open up once she got to know people. And she was incredibly mature for her age.”
Dennis said Kaylin’s maturity was most apparent when it came to how she treated her siblings.
“She had this motherly instinct, especially when it came to her younger sisters,” he recalled. “It was like she was 12 going on 16, the way she looked out for them.
“I just want Kaylin to be remembered for the time that she was with us,” he continued. “I don’t want to focus on her life being cut short. Instead, I want everyone to remember the smiles she put on their faces while she was here and how she has touched so many lives.”