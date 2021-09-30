Culpeper Soccer Club raises money for family of fallen player

In many ways, Kaylin Hart was a typical 12-year-old girl: she enjoyed hanging out with friends, riding her bike and getting new shoes.

Soccer was perhaps Hart’s favorite pastime though, and sadly, it was one of the last things she ever got to do.

Hart passed away on Sept. 26 after battling an undisclosed infection for two weeks.

“She was literally at her soccer game on a Saturday and in the ICU three days later,” said Kaylin’s father, Dennis Hart. “Everything was so unexpected for us. We are so devastated to lose her.”

In the wake of her family’s desolation, the Culpeper Soccer Club, of which Kaylin was a member, is raising money to help pay for her medical bills and funeral expenses.

The club released the following statement on Kaylin’s sudden passing when it set up a GoFundMe account in her name late Sunday:

“Kaylin loved soccer, arts and crafts, and was always trying to redecorate her room. She loved taking care of her younger sisters, and her two best friends were Trinity and Kendall. Kaylin was 12 years old, and she played the game with a quiet determination that inspired her teammates and coaches.”