Culpeper stays red for Vega as urban voters boost Spanberger to third term

Culpeper remained a majority Republican county in Tuesday’s midterm election with more than 60% of voters (12,076 ballots cast) picking GOP 7th District congressional nominee Yesli Vega.

Two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, won the overall contest with 52% of votes (139,805 ballots) from around the new 7th District, according to unofficial results from Virginia Dept. of Election and Virginia Public Access Project.

Vega conceded the race on Twitter and Facebook before noon Wednesday.

“We gave it our all, but came up a little short last night,” she posted. “God is still on the throne.”

Vega congratulated Spanberger on a hard-fought win. The Republican, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, said she looked forward to working with Spanberger in the future.

District-wide, Vega easily won all the rural counties, including Orange, Greene and Madison, and 48% of the total vote (129,421 ballots).

In Culpeper County, Spanberger received 39.4% of the vote with 7,882 ballots cast in her name. She received around 40% as well in Culpeper County in the 2020 election.

Local voter turnout for Tuesday’s election, including early voting, was around 54% of nearly 37,000 registered Culpeper voters, according to state election data.

In Culpeper County, only the Town of Culpeper’s East Fairfax District went blue for Spanberger on Tuesday. She also won early voting in Culpeper.

The outcome of the 7th District race was close in Stafford County, where Vega won by less than 500 votes of more than 56,000 total cast there.

As of Wednesday morning, unofficial voting totals from the state had Spanberger in the lead by more than 10,000 votes in an election that garnered over 269,000 total ballots cast across the west-east district.

The Associated Press called the election for Spanberger Tuesday night as the congresswomen declared victory at a party in Fredericksburg, the only city in the new 7th District, supporting the incumbent with 66% of the vote.

“Abby! Abby! Abby!” chanted a crowd as Spanberger came to the stage at the victory party.

Culpeper residents Ed and Marilyn Dunphy were there and posted her speech on Facebook Live.

“Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” Spanberger told the crowd, calling it a night to remember.

She said it was a sense of humility and empathy that guided her into politics in 2017 and also what has sustained her through these years serving.

The incumbent spoke of “a profound responsibility through action” to serve the people as congresswomen to the 7th District.

Though Vega had the early lead Tuesday, population centers in Prince William County and Fredericksburg edged her out around 10 p.m. as the majority tipped for Spanberger.

Relatively close races are nothing new for the two-term incumbent.

Spanberger beat Dave Brat, a one-term Republican, in the midterms in 2018—halfway through the Trump presidency—with just over 50% of the vote.

A third-party Libertarian candidate took around 4,200 votes in 2018 as Spanberger overturned Brat with less than 7,000 votes.

Culpeper County voter turnout was 62% for the midterm during the Trump presidency, eight points higher than Tuesday’s Biden midterm, according to Virginia Dept. of Elections data.

Turnout for the 2020 presidential and congressional elections in Culpeper was 75%, with Spanberger again winning in the narrowest of margins in the old 7th District, which included her home-base of Richmond.

The incumbent congresswoman beat Culpeper state delegate Nick Freitas in 2020 with around 51%—approximately 8,200 more votes. Freitas did not concede at first in the age of candidates not accepting election results. The local delegate eventually acknowledged he lost.

In early voting in the 2022 election, Spanberger won more than 58% over Vega of the estimated 5,929 early votes cast in person and by mail in Culpeper County prior to Tuesday.

The second largest precinct at East Fairfax was the only polling site, in town, to pick Spanberger Tuesday (53% to 47% for Vega). Virginia Public Access Project rated East Fairfax as blue.

That result was flipped at the largest precinct, West Fairfax, across the street in the Methodist church, with 53% for Vega and 47% for Spanberger.

Virginia Public Access Project rated West Fairfax as light red. The South Ridge polling location at Reformation Lutheran in the town was also rated light red by VPAP with 46% of voters picking Spanberger.

Around the dozen or so other Culpeper precincts, Vega dominated Tuesday night, receiving a high of 79% of ballots cast in the tiny Richardsville voting site on the eastern end of the county.

Eggbornsville and Lignum precincts were tied for second highest support with 78% for the Republican candidate.

Local results will be certified after the Electoral Board meets next week, Culpeper County General Registrar James Clements said Wednesday morning.

“It’s their duty to canvass the results and certify the outcome. All results reported on Election Night are unofficial,” he said.

Clements added, “We did not experience any headline-making issues yesterday. We have a great team of Election Officers and Precinct Chiefs who put in a very long day to ensure the election went smoothly for Culpeper voters.”