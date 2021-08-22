Culpeper students attend national leadership conference

Students from Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School and Culpeper Middle School recently took part in the leadership conference of the nation’s top career and technical student organization.
More than 2,500 members and advisers from across the country took part in the first hybrid National Leadership Conference of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Eastern View had nine students and Culpeper Middle had one student attend virtually. The conference was held in Nashville from June 27 through July 2.
Culpeper’s local FCCLA chapters hosted “watch parties” for participants that included climbing at State Climb Theater on Main Street, a paint night by Culpeper’s Art Buzz Kids, and a “glow party” with games.
“Participating in STAR Events virtually this year was an adjustment, but also presented some positives,” Eastern View senior Kendall Richtarski said in a statement. “My team and I knew we would face obstacles, but made the most of it by getting as many people involved as possible by providing a fun and easy volunteer opportunity for students.
“I am glad that our STAR Event brought students closer together for a common cause during a time where everyone felt disconnected,” Richtarski said. She is vice president of programs for Virginia FCCLA.
Before the conference began, the Eastern View and Culpeper Middle students competed in FCCLA’s virtual events.
They received these honors: Chapter Service Project Display, Anna Hansohn, Kendall Richtarski, & Taylor Sain, Gold Medal; Focus on Children, Abby Kresse & Emily Sutphin, Gold Medal; National Programs in Action, Marissa LaVenuta & Anna Labrie, Silver Medal; Professional Presentation, Alexis Cobbinah, Silver Medal; and Repurpose and Redesign, Campbell Lee, Gold Medal.
FCCLA chose to host a hybrid conference to give students the option to attend in-person or virtually through its online platform.
All other career and technical student groups decided to host a virtual conference, FCCLA said.
The conference’s theme challenged attendees to go “Beyond Measure” and embrace their talents, skills, abilities and career interests as they define what it means to “Be Me.”
Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on families, careers and communities across America, FCCLA aimed to provide attendees with a sense of normalcy, with something for everyone to enjoy, the group said.
Its event offered professional development workshops for family and consumer sciences-educators and leadership and career-exploration sessions for students.
The conference included dynamic keynote speakers, engaging breakout sessions, educational leadership roundtables, an interactive Expo, competitive events and a diversity panel focused on fostering greater inclusion, access, equity, and diversity, FCCLA said.
FCCLA has more than 180,000 members across the United States and its territories.