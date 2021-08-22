Culpeper students attend national leadership conference

Students from Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School and Culpeper Middle School recently took part in the leadership conference of the nation’s top career and technical student organization.

More than 2,500 members and advisers from across the country took part in the first hybrid National Leadership Conference of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Eastern View had nine students and Culpeper Middle had one student attend virtually. The conference was held in Nashville from June 27 through July 2.

Culpeper’s local FCCLA chapters hosted “watch parties” for participants that included climbing at State Climb Theater on Main Street, a paint night by Culpeper’s Art Buzz Kids, and a “glow party” with games.

“Participating in STAR Events virtually this year was an adjustment, but also presented some positives,” Eastern View senior Kendall Richtarski said in a statement. “My team and I knew we would face obstacles, but made the most of it by getting as many people involved as possible by providing a fun and easy volunteer opportunity for students.