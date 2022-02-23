Culpeper students celebrate National FFA Week

Future Farmers of America chapters at four Culpeper County public schools are now celebrating National FFA Week.

Different activities by students at Culpeper Middle, Floyd T. Binns Middle, Culpeper High and Eastern View High schools mark their observance of the week from Saturday, Feb. 19, to Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. All of them share a passion for agriculture.

Designated in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, 2022’s National FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. Chapters’ activities help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

Across the country, more than 735,000 members will participate in National FFA Week’s local, state and national activities.

Culpeper MiddleThe Culpeper Middle School FFA offers experimental, hands-on activities that middle-school students need and enjoy. The FFA program offers them the opportunity to develop self-discipline, organizational and leadership skills and a high regard for teamwork.

Culpeper Middle School has 32 active FFA members taking part in state-level Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events contests. Those contest topics include Hippology and Horse Judging, Stockmen’s and Livestock Judging, Junior Agricultural Mechanics, Food and Fiber, and Small Animal Care.

The chapter will celebrate FFA Week with several activities, including in a Leadership Workshop with Culpeper FFA and the FFA State Officer Team. Culpeper Middle FFA’s officer team will deliver a donut-and-juice breakfast to all staff, and also share FFA Facts during the school’s morning news broadcast.

Floyd T. BinnsThe Floyd T. Binns Middle School FFA chapter has 40 active members; they participate in agriculture classes, fundraisers and local chapter events as well events held by other chapters.

Members also actively participate in Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events contests to sharpen their skills and promote their career and leadership success in agriculture and in life. Popular contests among members include Hippology and Horse Judging, Livestock Judging, Ag Mechanics, Forestry and Small Animal Care.

Most recently, students attended Block and Bridle Horse Weekend at Virginia Tech, where they achieved 12th place in Hippology, out of 38 teams, and seventh place in Horse Judging, out of 14 teams.

The Floyd T. Binns chapter will celebrate FFA Week by expressing appreciation for their teachers’ support by holding a Donut Day, as well as spirit days to spread the word about FFA and agriculture.

Culpeper HighCulpeper High School’s FFA chapter has over 100 members; they participate in fundraisers, classes and events hosted by the group or other chapters. In previous years, Culpeper FFA has held teacher car-wash days, a community haunted trail and holiday gift-basket fundraisers. This spring, Culpeper High will hold what is usually its most successful fundraiser, the plant sale—a tradition that Eastern View’s FFA chapter also observes.

FFA members have many opportunities to participate in the different agricultural classes that Culpeper High offers. Those courses include Small Animal Care, Horticultural Sciences, Equine Management and a variety of Agricultural Mechanic classes. The classes prepare students for future careers, improve their knowledge of agricultural subjects and prepare them for Career Development Events that test members on their knowledge and skills.

FFA members at Culpeper High most commonly compete in Horse Judging, Hippology, Livestock Judging, Small Engines, Ag Mechanics, Public Speaking and Veterinary Science.

Each day of FFA Week, Eastern View’s members will dress up for a daily theme, which includes an agriculture-related dress-up. Monday was Blue and Gold Day, Tuesday was Land Grant University Day, Wednesday is Workwear Wednesday, Thursday will be Country vs. Country Club and Friday is Flannel Friday.

FFA members will vote for a specific administrator they wish to see kiss a goat at the end of FFA Week.

To stay up to date on all things Culpeper FFA, see the Facebook pages for CCHS Agriculture and FFA.

Eastern ViewEastern View High School’s FFA Chapter has 198 members involved in community service projects that include trash pickups on Jonas Road, schoolwide collections of pet supplies for local animal shelters, and donations of plants to Culpeper-area senior citizens, among other activities. The chapter’s largest project and fundraiser is the annual Spring Plant Sale.

FFA members participate in Career Development Events, giving them an opportunity to showcase the knowledge and skills they have developed in the agriculture education program. Eastern View’s members traditionally compete in Agricultural Issues, Floriculture, Horticulture Demonstration, Forestry Field Day, Veterinary Science, Horse Evaluation, Small Engines, Tractor Troubleshooting, Agricultural Mechanics and public speaking events.

In its most recent CDE success, the chapter earned a silver rating during the National Horse Evaluation Event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During FFA Week, the chapter will host a member luncheon as well as a countywide after-school game night for FFA members from all four schools.

The chapter will also raise money to be donated to a charitable cause, host the state FFA officers for breakfast and enjoy a presentation from the group, and sponsor spirit days for faculty and the entire student body.

The chapter’s beautiful LOVE sign will be displayed on Eastern View’s lawn on Cyclone Way. It welcomes anyone who wishes to stop by for a picture.

The National FFA Organization, a school-based youth leadership development group, has more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world, Culpeper’s agriculture teachers said.

As the nation’s top ag-education organization, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career paths.

“FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more!” the national group said in a statement.

Through service projects and community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role that the national organization plays in nurturing agriculture’s leaders and communicating the importance of agricultural education.

Melessa Suder, an FFA adviser and Eastern View agriculture instructor, contributed to this report.