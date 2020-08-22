Culpeper students gear up for unusual school year

With the start of a very unusual school year now at hand, Culpeper County’s public schools have been scrambling to cover all the bases.
Adjusting to public health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Board decided to mix in-person and online instruction for 2020-21.
A majority of the interaction between students and teachers will be virtual, and that is expected to present some challenges.
Ever since the School Board decided on a “blended” model at its July 27 meeting, the main hurdle for the division’s Technology Department has been ensuring all students are equipped with the tech they need to complete their online courses.
Its network technicians have spent the past few months preparing some 6,600 Google Chromebooks to be distributed to students.
Early last week, the department delivered the laptop computers to each of the county’s 10 schools. Students began picking them up at their respective schools on Wednesday morning.
The techies also furnished about 275 additional devices to school staff members in need of them.
“The [department] has been working very hard over the past couple months,” said Donovan O’Brien, the division’s director of instructional delivery. “There was a lot of preparation that went into getting those Chromebooks ready by the distribution start date.”
Some students were still picking up their hardware Friday, O’Brien said.
Now that thousands of students have their laptops in hand, one difficulty remains for some families—the lack of reliable internet connectivity in many parts of Culpeper County.
Broadband access to the web is very limited or nonexistent in multiple areas throughout the county, particularly on its outskirts.
This spring, right after Virginia closed schools and discouraged large gatherings to try and stem the spread of COVID-19 infections, Culpeper’s Technology Department staff worked furiously to create outdoor WiFi networks at many schools so students and parents could drive up, park their vehicles and do course work, download class files and communicate with teachers.
There is no way for the school system to pin down an accurate estimate of how many students will be affected by Culpeper’s broadband gaps, officials said.
But in an attempt to get out in front of the issue for the 2020-21 school year, the tech department has been working with T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon and Comcast since May to provide mobile hotspots for students.
“We ordered some devices from those providers and began testing them as soon as they arrived,” said Gene Beamer, an IT administrator with the school division. “This involved technicians performing extensive data tests at several spots throughout the county. After those tests were finished, we mapped the data points and compared them to the carriers’ websites to see how accurate their coverage maps were so we could come to our own conclusions.”
“We determined that the majority of the locations we tested should have sufficient speeds with these hotspots,” Beamer said.
The testing process was time-consuming, but extremely valuable, he said.
Hotspots can be single-purpose devices or one’s smartphone. The Culpeper County Library, for instance, loans hotspot devices to patrons so they can access online books and movies.
The schools’ tech department has been asking families in need of connectivity solutions to contact its staff at 540-829-2040 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. More than 300 families had reached out as of last Monday. The department is still asking families to call and alert it to broadband issues where they live.
“We’ve handed out approximately 310 hotspots during device pickup thus far,” Beamer said. “We continue to receive calls from families that have insufficient internet access to support online learning, and we are in talks to install hotspots in more locations throughout Culpeper, specifically in the areas farthest away from town.”
O’Brien noted that any teachers with connectivity hurdles at home will have internet access inside their schools and outside in the buildings’ parking lots.
As for how many Culpeper County students may still be unable to connect, his answer was as uncertain as the times we’re living in.
“We’ll see what happens once we start school on Monday,” O’Brien said.
Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
