Culpeper students get connected for remote learning

Some students were still picking up their hardware Friday, O’Brien said.

Now that thousands of students have their laptops in hand, one difficulty remains for some families—the lack of reliable internet connectivity in many parts of Culpeper County.

Broadband access to the web is very limited or nonexistent in multiple areas throughout the county, particularly on its outskirts.

This spring, right after Virginia closed schools and discouraged large gatherings to try and stem the spread of COVID-19 infections, Culpeper’s Technology Department staff worked furiously to create outdoor WiFi networks at many schools so students and parents could drive up, park their vehicles and do course work, download class files and communicate with teachers.

There is no way for the school system to pin down an accurate estimate of how many students will be affected by Culpeper’s broadband gaps, officials said.

But in an attempt to get out in front of the issue for the 2020-21 school year, the tech department has been working with T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon and Comcast since May to provide mobile hotspots for students.