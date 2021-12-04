Culpeper students help with national Christmas tradition

Culpeper County High School students helped usher in the Christmas spirit when dignitaries lighted the national Christmas tree on Washington’s National Mall late last week. The event will be on TV Sunday night.
It was the fourth time that Culpeper students have helped entertain people coming to see the lighting of the tree, said Doray Walker, the school’s choral director and fine arts coordinator.
“We were one of only two groups that actually performed this year,” Walker said Saturday. “Due to COVID, each group was allowed only 10 people per group, including chaperones. So I auditioned interested seniors and chose eight (two sopranos, two altos, two tenors and two basses) to represent our school.”
On Thursday’s trip to the nation’s capital, the Blue Devils’ Infinity Acapella included members Tyler Bowyer, Thomas Bridges, Justice Cruzan, Lia Fowler, Shannon Fowler, Morgan Kern, Michael Nunberg and Ella McClenny. Walker and School Principal Daniel Soderholm chaperoned the singers.
“The students were very excited about being able to have some normalcy to their senior year by having this opportunity again,” Walker said.
After the group arrived early to register and get a special pass to be allowed on the Mall’s Ellipse near the White House, security did a “bomb sweep” at 11 a.m., the choir director said. There was less seating available and a smaller stage than in previous years, she said.
The students said the highlights of their experiences in the capital were “Singing for the audience,” “Seeing LL Cool J,” “Seeing and hearing Kristen Chenowith in person,” “Seeing Billy Porter,” “Enjoying the Howard University Gospel Choir,” and “Seeing and hearing Patti LaBelle in person!” Walker said.
The group visited the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and ate lunch at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center near Pennyslvania Avenue.
“Then the students sang for an hour and a half for the audience as they entered to see the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony,” Walker said. “Afterwards, we processed into the audience and had the opportunity to watch the wonderful entertainment and saw President and Dr. Biden light the Christmas Tree!”
Washington’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on The Ellipse took place Thursday. CBS will broadcast the nearly 100-year-old ceremony on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. CST.