Culpeper students help with national Christmas tradition

Culpeper County High School students helped usher in the Christmas spirit when dignitaries lighted the national Christmas tree on Washington’s National Mall late last week. The event will be on TV Sunday night.

It was the fourth time that Culpeper students have helped entertain people coming to see the lighting of the tree, said Doray Walker, the school’s choral director and fine arts coordinator.

“We were one of only two groups that actually performed this year,” Walker said Saturday. “Due to COVID, each group was allowed only 10 people per group, including chaperones. So I auditioned interested seniors and chose eight (two sopranos, two altos, two tenors and two basses) to represent our school.”

On Thursday’s trip to the nation’s capital, the Blue Devils’ Infinity Acapella included members Tyler Bowyer, Thomas Bridges, Justice Cruzan, Lia Fowler, Shannon Fowler, Morgan Kern, Michael Nunberg and Ella McClenny. Walker and School Principal Daniel Soderholm chaperoned the singers.

“The students were very excited about being able to have some normalcy to their senior year by having this opportunity again,” Walker said.