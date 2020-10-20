Culpeper supervisor forfeits cars, cash in Realtor's lawsuit

On July 2, Judge Jeanette A. Irby found Campbell in default. She ordered the Realtor to pay Garrett $33,049 for damages, plus interest from Sept. 20, 2019, court costs of $308, and $1,391 in attorney’s fees for Garrett’s lawyer, David L. Konick of Washington, Va.

Campbell did not respond to Garrett’s request for document discovery or the court’s March 9 order compelling discovery, and payment of $633 in attorney’s fees to Konick, Irby found.

On Sept. 14, Judge Fleming ordered her to hand over the vehicles, $30 cash, and $50 from an Oak View National Bank personal checking account. He struck several items from his order, including a $6,250 commission from a Culpeper real-estate transaction, proceeds from three pending real-estate transactions, Settle Down Realty office furniture, her personal Macintosh computer, and $12 in a SunTrust Bank account.

On Sept. 24, after Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton reported Campbell had not delivered the vehicles and money, Fleming ordered her to appear Oct. 16 to explain why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with the court’s order.