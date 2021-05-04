Culpeper teachers and classified employees of 2021 chosen by schools

All 10 of Culpeper County’s public schools have selected a Teacher of the Year and a Classified Employee of the Year for the 2020-2021 session.

Classified Employees of the Year were also chosen from the school division’s Alternative Education, Maintenance, Transportation and Technology departments as well as its Central Office.

The county Teacher of the Year will represent the school division in the 2021-22 Virginia Teacher of the Year competition, an annual program that honors teachers who represent the best in teaching in the commonwealth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Selected as Teacher of the Year at each school are:

Culpeper County High School, Mindy S. McCabe

Eastern View High School, Andrew PW Ballard

Culpeper Middle School, Timothy E. McGuire

Floyd T. Binns Middle School, David Shang

A.G. Richardson Elementary, Janine M. Morrison

Emerald Hill Elementary, Caryn M. Shaffer

Farmington Elementary, Ann M. Mayles

Pearl Sample Elementary, Catherine E. Van Pelt

Sycamore Park Elementary, Laura C. Boyd

Yowell Elementary School, Karen M. Dugger

The Classified Employee of the Year from each school and department are: