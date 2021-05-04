Culpeper teachers and classified employees of 2021 chosen by schools

All 10 of Culpeper County’s public schools have selected a Teacher of the Year and a Classified Employee of the Year for the 2020-2021 session.
Classified Employees of the Year were also chosen from the school division’s Alternative Education, Maintenance, Transportation and Technology departments as well as its Central Office.
The county Teacher of the Year will represent the school division in the 2021-22 Virginia Teacher of the Year competition, an annual program that honors teachers who represent the best in teaching in the commonwealth.
Selected as Teacher of the Year at each school are:
- Culpeper County High School, Mindy S. McCabe
- Eastern View High School, Andrew PW Ballard
- Culpeper Middle School, Timothy E. McGuire
- Floyd T. Binns Middle School, David Shang
- A.G. Richardson Elementary, Janine M. Morrison
- Emerald Hill Elementary, Caryn M. Shaffer
- Farmington Elementary, Ann M. Mayles
- Pearl Sample Elementary, Catherine E. Van Pelt
- Sycamore Park Elementary, Laura C. Boyd
- Yowell Elementary School, Karen M. Dugger
The Classified Employee of the Year from each school and department are:
- Culpeper County High School, Mark A. Dennis
- Eastern View High School, Jeanie M. Barlow
- Culpeper Middle School, Keith A. Hargreaves
- Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Tammy F. Hicks
- Phoenix Alt. Education Program, Heather M. Lunceford
- A.G. Richardson Elementary, Julie M. Bostic
- Emerald Hill Elementary, Jennifer B. Davidson
- Farmington Elementary, Dwight A. Sanker
- Pearl Sample Elementary, Emily Carlton
- Sycamore Park Elementary, Jasmine Butler
- Yowell Elementary School, Robin Dale-Pancione
- Transportation, David B. James
- Central Office, Kathleen M. Walsh
- Maintenance, Glenn W. Hord
- Technology, Sheri L. Armstrong