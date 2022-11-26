Culpeper Technical Education Center going strong after one year

When the Culpeper Technical Education Center opened its doors in August 2021 there was a long list of students that wanted to get into the programs that it would offer.

At that time over 280 students from Culpeper County would form the technical school’s first student body. One year later, CTEC now has double the size of that original student body and is growing in what they can offer.

Over 400 students take part in a variety of classes ranging from the culinary arts to automotive repair services to cybersecurity. These class offerings allow students to receive college credits and certifications that can lead to a path into the job market right out of school. The center offers not just in-class instruction but also hands on experience that would be useful in real world workplace situations.

“We want to give our students real quality, work-based learning experience,” says CTEC Principle Shaun Summerscales. “What that allows us to do is allow students to get connected to things like internships, cooperative opportunities and hands on learning experiences outside of the classroom that cements what they are learning here with real life experiences.”

According to Summerscales students that come into CTEC are brought in during their junior and senior years of high school. Students will spend half their school day at one of several training programs and the other half of the day at their high school.

Two of the CTEC programs, culinary arts and nurse aide, actually predate the technical center itself. Both programs have been offered in some form by Culpeper County Public Schools for the last 15 years. Many of the programs have gained help for their operations from the local Culpeper community and beyond in different ways.

The culinary arts program allows students to not only learn the ins and outs of working in a kitchen, but also gives them experience working in catering with the Blaze Catering Company. That experience can be taken with them to a 2 or 4 year university or to culinary school. According to Summerscales, nearly a dozen culinary arts students have gone on to careers in the field, some of them returning to the area to work in local restaurants.

Another program offered by the technical center is its cosmetology course, one that has gained notice after it won 2nd place in the SkillsUSA contest at the Virginia State Fair last October. The cosmetology program gives its students hands-on experience in hair styling and other related skills. It also gives them a way to get their occupational license at a much cheaper rate.

In Virginia, the path to getting an occupational license in cosmetology includes 6 months worth of training that could cost up to $30,000. According to Summerscales, students going through the CTEC program could cut that cost by as much as 80%.

The cosmetology program also benefits from their equipment being donated to them by Pretty In A Minute. The Florida-based cosmetology school has given the program kits that, if they had to be purchased by the public school system, could cost as much as $400 per kit.

The technical center benefits greatly from assistance offered by Culpeper and other nearby communities. Its automotive technology program has cars that were donated by the Virginia Department of Transportation as well as local auto dealers. The program also gets the added benefit of sharing equipment with its next door neighbor Germanna Community College, which teaches an automotive class at the center.

Meanwhile, the students of the Emergency Medical Technician program get to learn from first responders from Culpeper County and companies from Fredericksburg.

Other programs that are offered by CTEC include carpentry and masonry, cybersecurity, architectural drafting, electrical and industrial maintenance technicians, HVAC repair and plumbing.

As the technical center’s student body continues to expand, so does the center itself. CTEC has had two enhancements since its opening in August 2021 that were made possible through capital improvement savings. One enhancement was an awning for the carpentry program which allows the class to not just work outside but to store some of its bigger projects while keeping them safe from the weather.

Another enhancement which has given the center a more noticeable characteristic, its rooftop solar panel array. The array was installed in December 2021 by New York based AEC Solar which gives the center net-zero electric power. The school has a display which shows the energy collected by the array and used by the school.

According to Summerscales, the technical center continues to grow and will strive to fill their programs to capacity, The principle also mentioned that the center is looking into more programs that it could offer. Also discussed was the possibility of welcoming in clients in the cosmetology and automotive classes and getting its building trades programs onto work sites.

The Culpeper Technical Education Center is located at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive in Culpeper next to the Germanna Culpeper campus. Registration into CTEC for the 2023-24 school year will open in February 2023.