Culpeper to consider allowing chickens to be kept in residential areas

A proposed amendment that would allow Culpeper residents to keep chickens on their property will soon come before the county Board of Supervisors.

The amendment was recently under consideration by the county’s Rules Committee during its meeting on Nov. 9. If the amendment is approved by the board it would allow for the keeping of chickens on single-family residential lots. These lots are zoned as residential or R-1 in county records.

The proposal would set standards for the keeping of chickens that would include prohibitions against the selling of slaughtered chickens or eggs on the premises. Residents would be allowed to produce eggs but for personal use only.

Residents would be allowed to have up to six chickens on the property. No roosters would be allowed.

The amendment also stipulates that the area when chickens would be kept should not be located any closer than 50 feet from the property line.

According to County Administrator John Egertson, members of the board have received many requests from local constituents to allow for the keeping of chickens on non-farm residential properties.

Should the board decide to allow this Culpeper would be following other Virginia counties that have rewritten their local laws on the issue.

The Rules Committee has researched other localities such as Fredericksburg and the counties of Hanover, Warren and Shenandoah. The Fredericksburg ordinance on keeping chickens also applies to bees. It includes a $10 fee for a license.

The amendment crafted by the rules committee does not include any fees for a license to raise chickens in this manner.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter during its meeting on Dec. 6., at 302 North Main Street.