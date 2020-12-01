Culpeper to grant $730K to parents hurt by pandemic

Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock said her agency was fully ready to run the program and have checks in the mail by the end of December. Applications can be picked up in person at the offices of Culpeper Human Services, located off of State Route 3 on Industry Drive.

A PDF of the application will also be available on the county website or by emailing childcarehelp@culpeperhumanservices.org. Completed applications can then be submitted electronically or placed in a drop box outside of the human services office.

Also on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a quarterly budget appropriation that includes a 2.1 percent cost-of-living, across-the-board raise for all county employees, including teachers, social workers, first responders and local government workers, effective Jan. 1.

Underwood, in supporting the measure, noted the school system had been responsible in spending its first-quarter allocation, having money left over. He said he would love to see public schools open as much as possible as soon as possible and that he hoped the School Board would decide on that sometime early in the New Year. The Salem supervisor, in voting for the raise, said the cost of living is clearly on the rise.

“What staff is recommending makes sense to me,” Underwood said.