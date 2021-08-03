Culpeper Triathlon a success after four-year hiatus

Some of the racers had suggestions for future races.

Mark Marshall of the Clifton Cycling Club said that because of the staggered starts in the opening swim event (750 or 1,500 meters), finishers were uncertain of their placement initially. More confusing was keeping track of whether someone you were chasing was in your race or not—the Olympic event started at 7:30 a.m. and the sprints a half hour later, so athletes from both frequently ran close to one another.

“The only feedback I think I have is: as well as putting the number [on the upper body or arm of the participants], maybe placing an ‘S’ for sprint or ‘O’ for Olympic,” Marshall said. “I need to know, ‘Can I let this guy in front of me or do I need to pass him?’ That way you don’t turn yourself inside out trying to pass someone as a sprinter who is in the Olympic race.”

Aside from that piece of constructive criticism, Marshall was positive concerning his experience at the triathlon after posting a 46th-place finish (1:39.56.2).

“The course is hilly and challenging, but it’s a blast,” he commented. “There are great roads and lots of fun, well-run events. Everyone I talked to was really generous and happy.”