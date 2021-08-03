Culpeper Triathlon a success after four-year hiatus

If not for a mental slip-up, David Stubbs probably would have successfully defended his sprint title at Saturday’s Culpeper Triathlon at Mountain Run Lake Park.
Competing in his 99th career triathlon, the 47-year-old Culpeper resident was ready to jump on his bike for his strongest event before realizing he was missing his helmet. He would have been disqualified without it, so he lost valuable minutes retrieving said protection. He finished with a solid time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 48.8 seconds, trailing champion Greg Remaly of Charlottesville by 2 1/2 minutes and runner-up Daniel Linkinhoker of Alexandria by 42 seconds.
“Really good,” Stubbs responded when asked about conditions for the race, which is part of a 50-event series sponsored by Kinetic Multisports. “The air temperature was a little cooler today [than expected]. The water was warm, but the air temperature was comfortable, which makes it easier to race.”
Stubbs won the sprint in 2017, which was the last time the Culpeper Triathlon was held. Dam construction to deepen the lake prevented it from happening in 2018 and 2019, and the pandemic canceled last year’s schedule.
U.S Armed Forces Sports team member Melissa Tallent was the top female finisher, placing ninth overall at 1:39:56.2. A competitive swimmer as a youngster, she now excels at cycling.
“This kind of course, with the rolling hills—I love that for the bike,” said the Montclair resident, who will be competing in the cycling nationals this weekend in Albuquerque, N.M. “It was a little tough on the hill for the run though.”
Race director and Kinetic owner Greg Hawkins estimated approximately 500 participants turned out Saturday, with that number being split almost evenly between the sprint and the longer Olympic event. While the bulk of the athletes came from Virginia, there were also entries from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, D.C., Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia. They included young teenagers, families competing in relays and masters aged 70 and above.
Hawkins outlined the two major components that go into making sure Kinetic’s triathlons are a success.
“First and foremost, race-day parking [is critical],” he said. “If you screw up parking, you’re sunk. But if parking is organized, generally everybody is in a good mood.
“Then you always have to be prepared in the event that somebody has a medical issue,” he added.
No serious medical issues were reported Saturday, and Hawkins said that there were no parking issues either.
Hawkins and his staff welcome feedback from the participants, whether good or bad, and he said they will conduct a survey about possible changes or adjustments for future triathlons.
Some of the racers had suggestions for future races.
Mark Marshall of the Clifton Cycling Club said that because of the staggered starts in the opening swim event (750 or 1,500 meters), finishers were uncertain of their placement initially. More confusing was keeping track of whether someone you were chasing was in your race or not—the Olympic event started at 7:30 a.m. and the sprints a half hour later, so athletes from both frequently ran close to one another.
“The only feedback I think I have is: as well as putting the number [on the upper body or arm of the participants], maybe placing an ‘S’ for sprint or ‘O’ for Olympic,” Marshall said. “I need to know, ‘Can I let this guy in front of me or do I need to pass him?’ That way you don’t turn yourself inside out trying to pass someone as a sprinter who is in the Olympic race.”
Aside from that piece of constructive criticism, Marshall was positive concerning his experience at the triathlon after posting a 46th-place finish (1:39.56.2).
“The course is hilly and challenging, but it’s a blast,” he commented. “There are great roads and lots of fun, well-run events. Everyone I talked to was really generous and happy.”
Hawkins was quick to credit the smooth operation in part to volunteer coordinator Janie Langford, whose staff included members of the Fredericksburg Christian football team and Culpeper’s Eastern View field hockey team.
“We’ve been doing it for six years,” said FCS football coach Billy Thomas, whose players have also worked triathlons at Jamestown and Maryland in the past. “We stage kids along the course to direct traffic for the runners and bikers, as well as at the finish line to take care of anklets [recording the athlete’s time] and hand out medals, water and towels.”
Doug Landau, who finished 20th in the sprint (1:32:42.6), also had high praise for how things unfolded.
“Kinetic Multisports has made an amazing comeback after the COVID-19 hiatus,” the Herndon resident said. “There was a good turnout, good weather and good community support.
“The athletes have been waiting 18 months to do this,” he added.
Both Landau and Stubbs are members of the Team USA triathlon squad and plan to participate in the nationals being held this weekend in Milwaukee. Stubbs will be competing in both the Olympic event on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday as he joins the prestigious 100-triathlon club.
Stubbs also devotes his time to many of the behind-the-scenes aspects of the races as well.
“I enjoy being part of the events,” he said. “I spent the last two days building this race site, so I’m a little tired today. But I enjoy all aspects of this sport, from the operations side to the competing and training. It relieves stress.”
CULPEPER TRIATHLON RESULTS
Sprint: 1. Greg Remaly (Charlottesville) 1:14:14.7; 2. Daniel Linkinhoker (Alexandria) 1:16:06; 3. David Stubbs (Culpeper) 1:16:48.8; 4. Lucas Elder (Alexandria) 1:21:53.8; 5. Bill Denton (Ruckerville) 1:23:33.7.
Olympic: 1. Karl Schilling (Richmond) 2:08:13.5; 2. Connor Anderson (Oakton) 2:12:15.4; 3. Justin Allen (Durham, N.C.) 2:17:36.8; 4. Mark Henrickson (Washington, D.C.) 2:17:54.6; 5. Stephen Eid (Ashburn) 2:18:17.5.