Culpeper ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ events scare up sweets and smiles

Two spooky events on Saturday helped get children in Culpeper psyched up and into the Halloween spirit.
The EVOLVE Center held its fourth-annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event for Culpeper County youth on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
The two-hour outing drew more than 600 children to the complex, exceeding the turnout from each of the previous three years.
Not far away in Eastern View High School’s parking lot, the high school’s PTO also hosted a Trunk-or-Treat, with many area elementary and middle school students participating.
Both events featured many decorated and specially themed vehicles and elaborate costumes, and most everyone wearing masks, whether in costume or not.
Children and adults stayed socially distant, and candy was distributed contact-free, with plenty of sweets to be had for all.
“We’re happy with how things turned out,” said Damion Motley, the executive director and founder of EVOLVE. “It’s great that so many families were able to make it out [to the event].”
EVOLVE offers mentorship for young males and females through various programs. Its core title is an acronym which stands for the following: Expand your mind; Value yourself; Overcome obstacles; Learn to be a better you; Victorious over obstacles and Eager to be successful.
Like many community-based organizations, EVOLVE relies on volunteers to help it stage events like the Trunk-or-Treat. Motley pointed out that there was a total of almost 40 volunteers that helped make Saturday’s outing a reality.
Support Local Journalism
“Evolve would like to thank all of our volunteers, including other community organizations such as DREAM Extreme Cheerleading, SAFE and the Culpeper Police Department, that made this year’s Trunk-or-Treat a success,” Motley said. “Without everyone involved, this could not be possible.”
DREAM is a competitive cheerleading program that was founded in March 2018 by Erica Dinkins. It stands for: Dream big; Remain humble; Embrace change; Aim high and Move mountains.
SAFE (Services to Abused Families Inc.) provides services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their children, which consists of everything from shelter, counseling and legal advocacy to healthy activities and field trips.
This was the first year that DREAM has participated in such an event.
“The turnout was amazing,” said Christin Miller, DREAM’s marketing and fundraising coordinator. “We had to go out for more candy several times in order to meet the demand.
“This is definitely something we hope to continue participating in and helping to grow in future years,” she added.
Miller also said it was important to both parties that the Trunk-or-Treat become a reality this year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still in play. Volunteers and guests alike were required to wear face coverings and observe 6 feet of social distancing between themselves and other groups.
“It was important to everyone involved that we come together for this [event],” she said. “We knew there was a way to do it where we could put both the happiness and safety of the children of Culpeper first.
“There isn’t a lot left for children to do around here since the pandemic shut so many things down,” Miller continued. “The skating rink, bowling alley, movie theater and several other places that they would normally occupy their time at aren’t there anymore. We’re truly grateful that we could provide an outing for them, even if it was for just one day.”
DREAM and EVOLVE have plans to support one another and potentially work together again in the future as well.
“Both of our organizations have a goal to have a building that would be a safe space for the kids in the community to come to on a [regular basis],” Miller said. “It would be a place where we can continue to offer mentoring, an after-school program, summer program and host cheerleading competitions. We hope to have it sometime in the near future.”
540/848-4530
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.