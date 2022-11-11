Culpeper veteran of Korea recalls "the Forgotten War"

MITCHELLS—A member of the Greatest Generation still imparting wisdom, well-needed in today’s world, U.S. Army Sgt. Larry Corbin spent 19 months amid the ravaged aftermath of the three-year Korean War.

When he returned a changed man to his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island, no one even knew he had left.

“They didn’t know we were gone—that’s why they call it the forgotten war,” said the 91-year old Culpeper County resident during a recent visit to his daughter’s farm, where Corbin lives.

“Near the north Providence line (is) a small neighborhood, and all the guys would hang around by the store down there, so I came back. I was gone for a long time, came back to the neighborhood—‘Hey, where you been?’ In that Rhode Island accent,” Corbin recalled, laughing.

“Nobody knew I was gone, so it was like I had never been gone.”

A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in his hometown, Corbin had parents and a sister and liked to spend time at the local air strip tinkering around on airplanes and taking them up into the air. He dreamed of being a commercial pilot but that never happened, he said.

After high school, “I banged around, had a motorcycle, traveled all the way up to Canada. I was always the lone rider, more successful that way—the girls loved my motorcycle and they loved me.”

The Korean War veteran could still be described as dashing, smartly dressed and groomed, looking at least 20 years younger than his actual age. On his collar, Corbin wears two pins—one of the American flag and another with Old Glory and the South Korean flag. The red ruby ring he wears was from his mother and it stayed on his hand all during Korea.

He lives a relatively active lifestyle among the animals on his daughter’s farm, referring to himself as “the animal in chief.” Corbin attributes his longevity and good health to his late wife of 60 years, Iris, who passed three years ago. He wears some of her ashes in a charm on a gold chain around his neck, clutching it during the interview that brought up difficult memories and emotions from a war that ended nearly 70 years ago.

“I was 21 when I went to Korea,” Corbin said. “I enlisted in the U.S. Army. It was either that or get drafted.”

Arriving in Korea as war ends

The New Englander did basic training at Aberdeen Training Ground in Maryland.

“Korea was still going pretty hot. I had always had a rifle, knew how to handle myself with a rifle. I concentrated on learning everything I could learn before I went to Korea,” he said.

Corbin went on to ordnance school and stayed as an instructor until word came of deployment. One set of soldiers in his company got sent to the Caribbean and another to Korea, including Corbin, with the 8th Army ordnance corps. They set off from Seattle in 1953 via Navy transport ship with about 3,500 other guys and bunks stacked six high, Corbin recalled.

“After about two weeks on the water we landed in Japan and from there we went around to Korea. At that time, it was a mess,” Corbin said.

“There were a lot of men getting killed. As a matter of fact…we left over 40,000 young men over there,” the veteran said, getting emotional.

Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C., features the names of 43,808 American military members and Korean augementees who died in the war. The Korean War lasted for three years and one month and resulted in roughly 4 million casualties, including civilians, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The landscape was decimated.

Corbin said he was lucky to get there at the end of the war with a noncombat unit.

“Everything was destroyed,” Corbin said. “It was pretty primitive at the time. My impression was, this is where I’m going to be? The Japanese had occupied Korea for many, many years and after WWII, they were thrown out. So they took everything they could carry with them worth any value, machinery, tools, everything went with the Japanese back to Japan so the Koreans were starting with primitive times.”

In service to direct support ordnance company

The Army private freely interacted with the natives around his duty station in Yeongdeunpo, and came to love the people as they did him. Corbin got emotional as he described speaking with a Korean man sitting in the sand casting a broken wheel gear.

“It was an eye-opener. People were pulling plows in the rice paddies…had very few oxen, only saw two while I was there. Most plows worked by men in harness, women did all the planting,” he said.

“When I look at what the country has become it’s just amazing, a modern country,” Corbin said. “They were very smart and very resourceful people. They loved us. They appreciated us because without us they were still enslaved by the Japanese,” he said.

Corbin lived in a barbed-wire compound in a six-man tent with a pot belly stove in the middle and ditches around it so water wouldn’t enter. He knew about cold winters being from New England, but Korea was a whole other level.

“Where I was it only got down to 35 below…further to the north temperature got down to 65 below zero, nothing would work, vehicles wouldn’t go, weapons wouldn’t fire and they had it bad up there,” he said.

Corbin worked as a motor sergeant in the direct support company: “(I) would go out and retrieve damaged vehicles, tanks, bring them out to the company, repair them, send them back into service,” he said of various Army repair shops around South Korea.

“When I got there the war had just ended. It was just a matter of South Koreans trying to pick up the pieces,” Corbin said. “We didn’t know if the North Koreans were going to come back down because every time we heard gunfire—oh, [expletive] here they come, but they didn’t come back down.

“The Chinese were very heavy into that war, they would sweep down by the thousands and that’s when (U.S. Army Gen. Douglas) MacArthur was the supreme commander there and the North Koreans and Chinese had moved so far south they were about to drive everybody off the southern peninsula.”

MacArthur devised a plan, Corbin described, of the amphibious invasion at the Battle of Inchon, a decisive victory for allied forces.

“They all said, you can’t do that, because Inchon had a 35-feet high tide. Low tide it was mud flats, high tide could drive a ship through there and being MacArthur—he was god— he put his plate down, said ‘General I will bring the landing at Inchon or you will have a new commander’ and they were speechless,” Corbin said. “So he did it—he landed there,” the veteran said crying.

“We cut off the invading troops and part of them were trapped in the south, part in the north, so we drove them back across the 18th parallel into North Korea and the rest was kind of history.”

Little things mean a lot

Corbin never got to meet MacArthur, though he did get to meet actress Debbie Reynolds while she was visiting with American troops in Korea. The motor sergeant traveled all over the country in a Jeep during his 19 months there, providing a variety of mechanical support.

One night while camping near the DMZ, a hundred yards from North Korea, Corbin got thrown out for writing a letter to his girlfriend back home, Joanie, by candlelight after lights-out. But the American GIs were resourceful, too.

“We went across the field and found an abandoned little hut made out of straw and we moved in there for a few nights,” Corbin said.

Corbin got letters every day from Joanie, and they had Armed Forces Radio Network to connect them.

“People from the States would send in requests, sorry,” said Corbin, taking deep breaths. “(They) would play songs for their servicemen and she would always send in this request…would announce, ‘This is a request for Larry Corbin from Joanie.’ One of the ones I remember was, ‘Little Things Mean A Lot.’ It brings back so many memories,” he said of the song by Kitty Kallen performed live in 1955 with Perry Como.

Every once in a while Corbin got to make a phone call home after driving into Seoul.

“I got my one call that lasted probably three minutes, but you had to be awake for hours to get that call,” he said.

It was supposed to be 16-month tour, but it got extended to 19 months just as Corbin was completing his paperwork for discharge. He showed back up at his company.

“I said, ‘Sgt. Corbin reporting for duty sir, but I’m not doing a damn thing.’ They told me, we got bad news you’re not going home and I said, the hell I am, get me the hell out of here,” the veteran recalled.

Corbin got misty remembering the trip home across the blue Pacific. Most of the guys got seasick—but not him being as he was from Rhode Island, he claimed.

“My strategy was to get up on deck, go up to the bow so I could see everything, could watch the ocean, watch the waves. There was nothing out there but this big ocean,” he said, crying.

Photo archive, civilian life

Amazingly, the young mechanic photographed his experience in Korea spanning the years 1953-1955 with a German made Zeiss-Ikon Contessa 35 camera he purchased in the Army store when arriving in Korea.

He mailed the film home to Joanie who had them processed and compiled in an album Corbin still has, with an ornate cover, depicting the split nation of Korea. She saved the album for him for when he came home.

More stories about his time overseas spilled out as Corbin went through the thick album, crinkling thin sheets of paper separating the pages. He showed the capital building in Seoul where the North Koreans had a machine gun position until the American rolled up in tanks and destroyed it. In another photo, all the houses had thatched roofs with clay floors heated by outdoor chimneys.

A photo of his rations can, the sides peeled down, set inside an extra helmet turned cooking pot. A Korean woman with a chicken, beautiful Korean ladies all made up, photos of orphans and visits to orphanages, GIs throwing candy down from a pontoon bridge.

In another photo, 1,000 steps in Seoul led to a monument at the top, ancient walls and gates and in one set of pictures, Corbin hid in the bushes to capture actresses in a movie being made in the city. In another, a photo of a building made out of beer cans discarded by the GIs.

Corbin said it was a different world when he came back home from the one in the pictures.

“It made you appreciate what you had here,” he said.

The Korean War veteran parted ways with his hometown sweetheart and moved to Washington, D.C., after the war, due to her parents who did not approve of their relationship. Corbin got a job with Pentagon Federal Credit Union, which became his longtime, successful career.

Transferred for work to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Roanoke, he met his wife, a beautiful redhead who also worked in finance and caught his eye as he walked to a pool hall on lunch break.

The couple had three daughters and lived in Dale City before retiring 30 years ago to a house they built beside a Victorian mansion on a Culpeper County farm purchased by their oldest daughter, Marcie. Years later as the couple aged in place, they moved in with their daughter.

Marcie Corbin said she is very proud of her dad being a veteran, that they didn’t really know about it or celebrate it when they were young.

Like many veterans of the Greatest Generation, Larry Corbin didn’t ever talk about his service.

An adventure, the transition

Several years ago as her dad started opening up about his time in Korea, Marcie Corbin sought out opportunities to honor him, including having a blanket made for him through Quilts of Honor.

Recently, they’ve connected with Hero’s Bridge, a Warrenton nonprofit serving older veterans in the area with a focus on combatting loneliness through home visits, calls and field trips.

“The Korean War was the forgotten war, the beginning of the Cold War. It’s terrible how Americans treat veterans—even now,” said Marcie, commenting on the Vietnam vets they’ve met through Hero’s Bridge, many with PTSD and unable to be in large crowds.

Aimée O'Grady, Community Outreach Coordinator with Hero’s Bridge, said Larry Corbin is one of their more active veterans who attends every one of their socials and is just an amazing man. She nominated him for the Star-Exponent feature and he's also featured in a recent Guardians of Freedom exhibit at herosbridge.org/guardians-of-freedom/.

Hero’s Bridge this past summer made one of Corbin’s dreams come true when they gave him a ride, with the Commemorative Air Force, in a warbird over the Culpeper countryside.

Marcie also mentioned local American Heritage Girls they met through involvement with Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery.

“Those little girls love him, call him granddaddy Larry,” she said of the troop delivering meals to the home during COVID.

Corbin left the Army as a sergeant first class, among the ranks of mechanics who kept the effort well-oiled and moving during Korea—though they let the officers think they were in charge.

He recalled, like yesterday, the men on the transport ship with him as they docked in Seattle, their war service in the not-to-distant past.

“These guys were up at the rail, with a gaze like they were zombies looking out because they were looking for land. They were there at the rail—just staring,” Corbin said.

Discharged in Newark, New Jersey, the same year Elvis was on the road, the war veteran used some of his military pay, saved-up American greenbacks, to buy a 1952 Buick to drive back home. He picked up the few things he owned before heading south to the Nation’s Capital.

“It just felt good to be home where there were real people and real cars and real cities. Of course being in Washington, D.C., that was really something. It was a big city at the time,” he said.

Corbin experienced the transition to civilian life that war veterans experience.

“When I was in Korea, we ran everything. The officers just hung around and thought they did everything,” he said. “So coming back to being just a peon, just being nothing, just kind of lost, because you were something, next day you weren’t,” said the veteran crying.

The war-torn landscape and heavy responsibility didn’t affect them at the time, Corbin said.

“We didn’t pay attention to that,” he said. “We were young guys having an adventure.”