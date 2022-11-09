Culpeper Veterans Day ceremony moved indoors to American Legion due to rainy forecast

Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11. Culpeper and the area will pay respects on this holiday honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces through a variety of programs and initiatives. Here’s a look at the highlights:

UPDATE: American Legion to host annual ceremony

American Legion Post 330, with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, will host the annual Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the post, 14222 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper County.

Typically held outdoors at Culpeper National Cemetery, the ceremony was moved indoors due to Friday's forecast of heavy rain. The cemetery director made the call on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Reeves will be keynote speaker. He is a retired two-star General in the U.S Army, with a long and distinguished career. The Rev. Brad Hales, of Reformation Lutheran Church, will provide the invocation and the benediction at the ceremony. Following the ceremony, all veterans are welcomed for a reception and complementary lunch with food and drinks provided in the Legion Hall.

Lunch for veterans at CTEC

Culpeper County High School principal Dr. Daniel Soderholm invites veterans and their guests for lunch at noon Nov. 11 at Culpeper Technical Education Center. Lunch will be provided and a combined high school choir will perform.

Tours of the new CTEC building are also available for those interested. Veterans can RSVP at https://forms.gle/uyXv9k3RGP3L8swj7 or call the school at 540-825-8310.

“We look forward to spending Veterans Day with you. Thank you for your service,” Soderholm said.

Shenandoah National Park Veterans Day observance

The park will continue its partnership with Project Healing Waters, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to our veterans’ physical and emotional healing through fly fishing.

Volunteers will return to Shenandoah National on Veterans Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov.11 to lead programs simultaneously at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center and Byrd Visitor Center. Visitors can pick up tips and practice fly-casting. Volunteers will also demonstrate fly-tying.

“We build relationships. It makes your heart much bigger; it makes your heart bigger than you ever thought it could be,” said Virginia Regional Coordinator Bill Campbell of his work with Project Healing Waters.

Also, in observance of Veterans Day, park staff will be present at both sites to distribute free National Park passes to US active-duty military and veterans. There are two types of military passes, a one-year pass for active-duty military and their dependents, and a lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families. Friday is also a fee-free day to Shenandoah National Park for all in observance of Veterans Day.

Song release: A Place We Go to Remember

For Veterans Day, Kid Pan Alley, a music education nonprofit based in Rappahannock County, will be releasing, “A Place We Go To Remember,” for string quartet and voice.

The recording features multiple Grammy winner and Presidential Medal of Arts recipient Pinchas Zukerman along with cellist Amanda Forsyth. The song was written with Virginia 4th graders after they read a book about Maya Lin and the Vietnam Wall Memorial.

“It’s the most beautiful piece we’ve ever done. It will be available on all the major services,” according to a Kid Pan Alley release.

Fishing tourney on Lake Anna

The 9th Annual Veterans Day Fishing Tournament for veterans and supporting anglers will be held 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Anna Point Marina on Lake Anna. The rain date is Saturday.

Last year’s event attracted 103 boats with over 200 veterans and patriots, according to publicity. This year’s goal is 150 boats and over 300 veterans, organizer Larry Martin said in a release. The goal of the event is to show support for all veterans, he said.

Retired, active and reserve military men and women are invited to compete in this open style team bass tournament for cash and prizes. Contact 540/222-5420 or vdft.lka@gmail.com and see veteransdayfishingtournament.org